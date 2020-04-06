Section II extends ban on spring sports through April 30

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Section II announced Monday that because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is extending the ban on schools hosting scrimmages, non-league or league games of spring sports through April 30.

The move came in conjunction with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement Monday that he is extending the PAUSE order through April 29, meaning schools and non-essential businesses must remain closed until that time. Also on Monday, the New York State Board of Regents announced it is not giving Regents exams this June.

"We continue to hold out hope that we may be able to have a return to Interscholastic Athletics and for whatever duration we are able to," the Section II release said. "This pandemic and the immediate public health concern are the highest priority at this time, and we will continue to do all that we can to play a role in the stopping of the spread of this virus."

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has previously said it is using April 27 as the latest date by which it will make a state-wide decision on the possibility of playing spring sports.

