Section II delays start of spring sports; Zayas still hoping to have winter state championships

With an eye toward mitigating the spread of coronavirus, Section II has taken the step of delaying the start of interscholastic competition in spring sports.
Executive director Ed Dopp sent out a release Friday to announce that, "in an abundance of caution," Section II was postponing all "scrimmages, non-league and league contests until April 19."
This decision by the Section II Executive Committee follows Thursday's announcement by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association to indefinitely postpone winter sports championships.
"We felt that it was the prudent thing to do to help minimize the potential to spread the virus and protecting our student-athletes and people in the community," Dopp said. "Rather than leave it up to the individual school districts, we wanted to level the playing field for all of our members by making a section-wide decision."
The Section II directive leaves the decision to continue spring sports practices up to the individual school districts.
"The timing for this was important because Monday is the first day teams are eligible to scrimmage, so we wanted to get this out today," Dopp said. "April 19 is the end of the primary vacation week for schools, so it will give us a little time to see what else may transpire. We can work on contingency plans if there any other delays, options to play out the regular season, postseason and state postseason."
By the same token, NYSPHSAA has left spring sports competition up to local school districts and sections.
"If school is in session and kids are going to math and English, it's OK for them to go to baseball and track practice," said Dr. Robert Zayas, Executive Director of NYSPHSAA. "We have states in this country shutting down every school in the state, so I don't want to try to predict what happens next. I'm relying on the Department of Health and the governor's office to guide our decision making."
Zayas said Friday that he is still holding out hope to finish the state winter sports championships at some point.
"People have asked what I mean by an indefinite postponement," he said. "Our goal is to have the winter championships. I will continue to evaluate over the coming weeks and make a decision as soon as possible. It could be two weeks, it could be a month or it could be tomorrow.
"You don't want to try to predict anything," Zayas added. "Who could have predicted that the NBA, NHL and March Madness would all be suspended? So we'll evaluate things as they come and then we'll see."
Zayas noted that 11 states have canceled their winter sports championships outright, but is hoping to not have to do that in New York.
"Outside of parents, kids and coaches, no one wants to have the state championships more than I do," Zayas said. "But we want to act in a responsible manner and look out for the best interests of kids. Nobody knows what the next month will hold. We'll continue to evaluate and make a decision as soon as possible in the best interests of our student-athletes."
The Federation Tournament of Champions — the season-ending basketball tournament that left Glens Falls for Fordham University last year — was officially canceled Thursday evening. It had been scheduled for March 27-29.
