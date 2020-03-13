Section II delays start of spring sports; Zayas still hoping to have winter state championships

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

By the same token, NYSPHSAA has left spring sports competition up to local school districts and sections.

"If school is in session and kids are going to math and English, it's OK for them to go to baseball and track practice," said Dr. Robert Zayas, Executive Director of NYSPHSAA. "We have states in this country shutting down every school in the state, so I don't want to try to predict what happens next. I'm relying on the Department of Health and the governor's office to guide our decision making."

Zayas said Friday that he is still holding out hope to finish the state winter sports championships at some point.

"People have asked what I mean by an indefinite postponement," he said. "Our goal is to have the winter championships. I will continue to evaluate over the coming weeks and make a decision as soon as possible. It could be two weeks, it could be a month or it could be tomorrow.

"You don't want to try to predict anything," Zayas added. "Who could have predicted that the NBA, NHL and March Madness would all be suspended? So we'll evaluate things as they come and then we'll see."

Zayas noted that 11 states have canceled their winter sports championships outright, but is hoping to not have to do that in New York.