The challenge of tracking a clay target through the air and blasting it with a 12-gauge shotgun has become one of the fastest-growing scholastic sports in the country.

Trap shooting has grown exponentially in the greater Glens Falls area, enough to become a club-level sport at 15 local high schools that compete in the spring.

It’s a sport that attracts many students who wouldn’t otherwise be part of a team, and gets them engaged in a competitive activity that they enjoy.

“The best thing is it’s not a traditional sport — it allows us to get a group of kids who don’t play a sport, but they love to hunt and fish,” said Whitehall athletic director and coach Keith Redmond, who started the Railroaders’ trap shooting team in 2018, the first in the area.

“These kids participate in this sport when they wouldn’t participate in any other sport or activity at the school,” Redmond added. “They look forward to practice and they’re sad at the end of the season.”

“Some kids aren’t into playing sports,” said Whitehall eighth-grader Kolton Spaulding, who finished in a tie for 14th in the state in the Class 1A Varsity Male division at last weekend’s New York State High School Clay Target League championships. “It’s the only sport I do.”

Many of the schools that have trap shooting teams are in rural areas — Whitehall, Argyle, Warrensburg, Hadley-Luzerne, to name a few — where many kids grow up with hunting. SUNY Adirondack also started a trap shooting club this year.

“I like shooting guns — I grew up around guns my whole life,” said Spaulding, who turns 14 next month. He had the highest average on his nine-member Whitehall team this spring.

“My uncle shoots all over the country, and I’ve been hunting my whole life,” said senior Sawyer Ostrander, also one of Whitehall’s top wrestlers in the winter. “Both my mom’s and dad’s side of the family hunt, and my grandfather used to own a gun shop.”

“I hunt all the time, so I just got into it,” Whitehall senior Mason Rollo said. “Mr. Redmond started the team when I was in middle school.”

Rollo said he played football from pee-wees up through his junior year, when he tore his ACL.

“I had surgery, and three weeks after I had surgery, I was out there shooting,” he added.

It is also perhaps the most inclusive sport in school. Teams are coed, boys and girls can compete together, and persons with disabilities can fully participate. It is a sport where hand-eye coordination and concentration are paramount, not speed or strength, which levels the playing field.

George Gedney, a 4-H shooting and hunter education instructor from Queensbury, said teams have boys and girls of all abilities and backgrounds practicing at Hudson Falls Fish and Game Club.

“It’s one of the few sports that are coed, and 30 or 40 percent of head coaches are female,” Gedney said. “Everyone is important on a team. There’s no benchwarmers — everyone can count in the scoring.

“These teams have a high return — the kids love it and they come back,” he added.

While some worry about the danger of guns, and there are strong feelings on both sides of the Second Amendment issue, clay target enthusiasts point to the sport’s exemplary safety record, touted on websites like the Scholastic Clay Target Program and the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation.

“It’s the safest sport in the country,” Redmond said. “It’s one of the only sports in the country where there’s never been an injury. … Safety is the No. 1 rule — having fun is No. 2. One of the range safety officers at the state meet commented about how professional our kids were.”

All participants are required to take a gun safety course and be certified. Safety glasses and ear protection are worn. Shotguns are kept in locked cases or at gun clubs and only loaded when it’s time to fire at the clay target.

Trap shooting takes its name from the housing for the automated launcher, the trap, which is partly sunk into the ground. The target — a 4-inch clay disc — pops out of the trap into the air away from the shooter. The launcher oscillates, so competitors do not know which direction each target will go. The challenge is to track the moving target and break it with a shot.

“I can use it my whole life,” Ostrander said. “It’s good for hunting practice, it makes me better.”

Trap fields feature five stations set up 16 yards behind the trap house. Each competitor shoots five rounds from each of the five stations, rotating to each one, for 25 clay targets per round.

“They shoot two rounds for 50 targets, and you get your virtual score per 50 targets,” Redmond said. “At states, they shoot 100 targets.”

The successful shooter is one who can focus on the next target and not get frustrated with missing “birds,” as the clays are known.

“(It takes) discipline, patience, a lot of practice. Staying calm — if you start getting riled up, you start missing clays,” Rollo said. “It teaches you muscle memory, it makes you tap into your reflexes — I’ve gotten so I don’t have to aim, I can just shoot.”

“It’s mentally and physically challenging,” said Ostrander, who was the JV Male state champion last year. “If you can keep your mental game up, you’ll keep breaking them.”

Over the five-week spring season, scores are reported virtually. Whitehall practices twice a week at the Skenesborough Skeet Club, then shoots for scoring on either Friday afternoon or Saturday morning. Scores must be reported by Saturday night.

Since it is not recognized as a school sport by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, schools have club teams that compete in the New York State High School Clay Target League. There are about 150 teams across the state that are part of the league.

Teams are broken up into conferences of about eight teams, based on participation numbers — Whitehall won the Class 1A Conference 3, a conference that also included Hudson Falls.

Whitehall’s Matt Redmond, the coach’s son, won the state trap shooting title in 2019.

“The competition is virtual (during the season), but when you get to compete in-person, the pressure is immense,” Keith Redmond said. “There’s a lot of pressure to shoot well, to not let your team down.”

The state meet was held last weekend at the Bridgeport Rod & Gun Club, near Oneida Lake.

“They have 900 yards of trap fields,” Redmond said. “They have 25 teams shooting at the same time.”

“It was an eye-opener,” Ostrander said of states. “We only have one trap field (in Whitehall) — out in Syracuse they’ve got 30 all lined up.”

At the state meet, Spaulding shot 24, 24, 22 and 24 for a final score of 94 out of 100. His season average was 22.8 per 25 targets. He earned all-state status with his 14th-place finish.

“I was pretty excited — I thought I was going to do worse than I did,” Spaulding said. “I shot with Coach Redmond’s gun this year. It’s an actual clay target gun; it was better than the turkey hunting gun I used last year.”

As a team, Whitehall placed 19th out of 65 teams in Class 1A, the small-school division. Rollo finished 57th at states, Lucus Juckett was 108th, Ostrander was 135th, and Jace Hill placed 174th.

Schroon Lake won the Class 1A team title, with Micah Armstrong and Shayne Aiken placing second and third overall in the Varsity Male division, breaking 98 and 97 targets out of 100, respectively. Fredonia’s Mason Tomaszewski won overall by a tiebreaker over Armstrong. Schroon Lake’s Austin Hartwell was in the 14th-place tie with Spaulding.

In the Class 1A Varsity Female division, Long Lake’s Brooke Furlong finished 18th and Argyle’s Olivia Montello was 20th. Warrensburg’s Lauryn Constantineau was second in the Novice Female division, Argyle’s Clayton Bates took seventh in Novice Male, Schroon Lake’s Caleb Ross-Tierney was fourth in JV Male, and Schroon Lake’s Riley Smith won the JV Female division with a score of 91.

Johnsburg finished 16th as a team in Class 1A. Hudson Falls, Fort Ann, Granville, Hartford, Bolton, Indian Lake and Hoosick Falls also sent teams to the state meet.

Gedney has been surprised at how quickly trap shooting has taken off in the area since he and Jane Havens of Hudson Falls got the ball rolling in 2017, offering educational presentations at local schools through the Tri-County High School Trap Club Initiative.

“I never expected New York state to have a hockey-stick growth in trap shooting,” Gedney said. “We had 1,500 kids shooting at the state championships last weekend.”

Gedney said South Glens Falls has one of the largest teams in the area, and even tiny Bolton boasts a team of 14 shooters.

On June 4, the Hudson Falls Fish and Game Club hosted 22 scholastic trap shooting teams in the Foothills Challenge.

“We had 186 kids shooting 9,000 targets at our field,” Gedney said.

Support has been strong for many of the local teams, but as club teams, they often rely on fundraisers and donations for funding. Whitehall put the trap shooting team in its athletics budget.

“Our area has had tremendous support, our parents and the community have been great,” Keith Redmond said. “The community has donated money so we’ve been able to purchase seven new shotguns that we keep at our club. We’ve been able to purchase ammo, safety glasses, ear protection and equipment.”

Gedney started the Southern Adirondack Clay Target Association as a nonprofit to help raise money to purchase equipment for kids.

“We have a ton of gear that kids can use,” Gedney said. “Ammo cost is the biggest issue right now — ammo costs twice as much as it did in 2019; that makes it hard.”

The student-athletes involved in shooting enjoy the camaraderie of a team sport and learning new skills.

“You make a lot of memories and have a good time with your friends,” Rollo said.

“I enjoy it, it’s fun interacting with my teammates,” Ostrander said. “It’s a lifetime sport — you can use it all the way up through.”