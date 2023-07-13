SARATOGA SPRINGS — Ryan Reagan went 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs Wednesday to lead the Saratoga Stampede Red 17U baseball team to a 10-1 victory over the Northeast Hurricanes 19U.

Josh Delnicki added two doubles and four runs scored, Patrick Temple added a two-ru double and Louis Betit had two hits for the Stampede. Four pitchers combined on a one-hitter as the Stampede improved to 19-6 overall and 10-2 in Eastern New York Travel Baseball League play.

TCML BASEBALL

HUDSON FALLS 5, WARRENSBURG 3: Mason Moskal retired 15 of the final 16 batters he faced to lead Hudson Falls past Warrensburg in Tri-County Middle League baseball action.

For Warrensburg, Kaleb Johnson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Santino Miranda added a single and two RBIs, and Daniel Carpenter also drove in a run. Pierce Burns pitched 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief with 10 strikeouts for Warrensburg.

TCML SOFTBALL

FORT ANN 16, FORT EDWARD 1: Jadyn Mitchell pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts Wednesday in the first game of a TCML softball doubleheader.

Baylee Wright doubled and scored four times for Fort Ann in the victory.

FORT ANN 12, TICONDEROGA 6: In the second game of the twinbill, Emma Blondin struck out 12 batters and went 3 for 4 at the plate, including three RBIs in the victory.

Maddy Freebern, Savanna Aratare and Kayleigh Hardy each went 3 for 4 at the plate, with Aratare and Hardy hitting doubles, along with Wright and Mitchell as Fort Ann improved to 4-0.

ARGYLE 20, CORINTH 2: Argyle bunched 16 runs in the second and third innings in rolling to a victory over Corinth.

Sunny Zuger went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for Argyle, while Laura Pagano went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Grace Depew added a double, single and struck out 12 batters.