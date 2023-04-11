QUEENSBURY — Carson Correa drove in three runs and picked up the save on the mound Tuesday as Queensbury held on for a 5-4 Foothills Council baseball victory over Amsterdam.

Adrian Caron earned the win, pitching five innings, striking out eight and allowing two earned runs. The Spartans evened their record at 1-1 in the league, 2-2 overall.

Manny Santos led the Rams (1-1, 2-2), going 4-for-4 at the plate with a triple and an RBI.

HOOSICK FALLS 18, STILLWATER 5: The Panthers picked up their first win of the season as Jake Sparks helped his own cause with three singles and an RBI to go with his nine strikeouts over six innings of work.

Andrew Sparks and Eli King each added a double, two singles, with Andrew Sparks knocking in four runs for Hoosick Falls, which improved to 1-4 in the Wasaren League and overall. King added three RBIs.

Shea Brown doubled for the Warriors (2-2, 3-2).

SOFTBALL

BALLSTON SPA 4, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3: South High scored all of its runs on home runs — a solo shot by Jillian Capozucca in the fourth inning and a two-run homer in the fifth by Emily Kamber.

Bulldogs pitcher Victoria Young fired a three-hitter with two walks in the loss.

The Scotties got a three-run homer from Livia Wiltsie in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good.

GIRLS LACROSSE

BETHLEHEM 15, SARATOGA SPRINGS 9: Carly Wise scored six goals and Jenna Amodio made 13 saves in goal, but the Blue Streaks dropped a Suburban Council loss to Bethlehem.

Caroline Marotta and Kirsten Phang each netted four goals for the Eagles, who also got 12 saves from Maddy Ward.