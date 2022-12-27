ROUNDUP: Glens Falls rolls past Lake George in Grandstanders Tournament

GLENS FALLS — Oscar Lilac netted 13 points Tuesday night to lead a balanced Glens Falls boys basketball team attack in a 62-31 victory over Lake George in the first round of the Glens Falls Grandstanders Holiday Tournament.

Kellen Driscoll added 10 points for the hosts, who also got nine points apiece from Alex Cygan and Cooper Nadler. Glens Falls improved to 5-1 with the win.

Lake George (1-4) was led by Brody McCabe with eight points and Sam Burns with seven.

The tournament, which has a pre-set schedule, continues Wednesday with Glens Falls facing Hoosick Falls at 7:30 p.m.

HOOSICK FALLS 59, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 56: Jake Sparks pumped in 26 points to lead the Panthers past South High in the Glens Falls Grandstanders boys tournament. Mat Kempf added nine points for Hoosick Falls (4-2).

Brady Smith led four Bulldogs in double figures with 16 points. South High (2-5) also got 13 points from Landon Casey, 11 from Ryan Fitzsimmons and 10 from Austin White.

South High is set to face Lake George on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

HUDSON FALLS 70, SCHUYLERVILLE 30: The Tigers locked down on defense, holding Schuylerville to 19 points through three quarters as they rolled to the Foothills Council win in a rescheduled contest.

Peyton Smith finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds for Hudson Falls (3-0 league, 5-0 overall), which also got 14 points from freshman Brady Smith, and nine points each from Noah Williamson and Noah Tyler. Ten of the 12 Tigers in the game scored.

Luke Sherman led the Black Horses (1-3, 1-3) with 13 points and Griffin Brophy added eight.

WARRENSBURG 68, LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 46: Brady Cheney scored a career-best 23 points to lead the Burghers past Loudonville Christian in the first round of the 46th annual Saratoga Catholic Christmas Tournament.

Evan Lapell added 18 points, Stevie Schloss had 16 and Caden Allen chipped in with nine points for Warrensburg. Lapell and Cheney both had double-doubles for the Burghers, who advance to face host Spa Catholic in Wednesday’s championship game.

Jared Pratt led the Eagles with 18 points and Michael Marshall had 12.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 60, CAMBRIDGE 35: Hunter Fales scored 12 points and Aidan Dunne and Ronan Rowe each added 10 to lead Spa Catholic to a win in its own Christmas tournament.

The Saints (5-3) advance to face Warrensburg in the title game Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Zach Toleman led Cambridge with nine points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GRANVILLE 58, HARTFORD 44: Freshman McKenzie Johnson scored a career-high 27 points for Hartford, but the Tanagers fell to Granville in the first round of the Glens Falls Grandstanders Holiday Tournament.

Lauren Bascom netted 19 points and Jordan Chadwick added 11 for the Golden Horde. Alawnah Dunda chipped in with 12 points for Hartford.

The result of the Glens Falls vs. Salem game was not known at press time.

GIRLS WRESTLING

WHITEHALL LADIES SCUFFLE: Female wrestlers from local schools fared well Tuesday at the Whitehall Ladies Scuffle, one of the first girls wrestling tournaments to be held in the area.

Local first-place finishers in the round-robin style tournament included Warrensburg-Lake George’s Grace York (114 pounds), Salem-Cambridge’s Maddie Palulis (100) and Taylor Cary (132), and Granville-Fort Ann’s Jaymie Landon (145).

Local runners-up included Salem-Cambridge’s Ella Palulis (100), Molly Maxwell (107) and Rachel Lewis (152), W-LG’s Olivia Lapoint and G-FA’s Kaylyn Gould (235). Taking third were Whitehall’s Emma Kelly (107) and Jaydah Sherwood (152) and S-C’s Layla Baldwin (120).