Queensbury takes first, second in slalom races

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury girls alpine ski team finished second and fourth in the two slalom races of the Johnstown Invitational, held Wednesday at West Mountain.
The Spartans' Meredith Montgomery took first in the first race in 42.55 seconds, and was third in the second race in 45.06. She helped Queensbury to the runner-up finish with 26 team points in the first race. In the second race, the Spartans were fourth with 31 points.
Queensbury's Lindsay Bauer finished eighth and 10th in the races.
Ballston Spa finished first in both races. Saratoga Springs' Avery Waters won the second race in 40.70 seconds.
Johnstown Invitational Slalom
First Race
Team Results
1. Ballston Spa 18, 2. Queensbury 26, 3. Shenendehowa 31, 4. Saratoga Springs 32, 5. Johnstown 42, 6. Schuylerville 87, 7. Niskayuna 101, 8. Stillwater 127, Lake George inc., Broadalbin-Perth inc., Taconic Hills inc.
Individual Top 5 — 1. Meredith Montgomery (Q) 42.55, 2. Micaela Leonard (Shen) 44.07, 3. Lucy Daly (Sar) 45.57, 4. Emily Fleming (J) 45.71, 5. Claire Felton (BS) 45.84.
Local Top 20 — 8. Lindsay Bauer (Q) 48.41, 10. Vera-Mae Kraev (Sar) 48.81, 12. Taylor Dennis (Schy) 50.26, 17. Julia Metivier (Q) 52.87, 19. Teagan Kelly (Sar) 53.23, 20. Kylie Potter (Q) 54.17.
Second Race
Team Results
1. Ballston Spa 16, 2. Saratoga Springs 20, 3. Shenendehowa 29, 4. Queensbury 31, 5. Johnstown 43, 6. Schuylerville 83, 7. Niskayuna 94, 8. Stillwater 168, Lake George inc., Broadalbin-Perth inc., Taconic Hills inc.
Individual Top 5 — 1. Avery Waters (Sar) 40.70, 2. Micaela Leonard (Shen) 43.69, 3. Meredith Montgomery (Q) 45.06, 4. Mallory Czimbal (BS) 45.22, 5. Sara Phelps (BS) 45.74.
Local Top 20 — 8. Lucy Daly (Sar) 46.97, 10. Lindsay Bauer (Q) 48.20, 11. Vera-Mae Kraev (Sar) 48.60, 15. Taylor Dennis (Schy) 51.96, 17. Ava Villiere (Sar) 53.67, 18. Julia Metivier (Q) 53.72.
