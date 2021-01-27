Queensbury takes first, second in slalom races

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury girls alpine ski team finished second and fourth in the two slalom races of the Johnstown Invitational, held Wednesday at West Mountain.

The Spartans' Meredith Montgomery took first in the first race in 42.55 seconds, and was third in the second race in 45.06. She helped Queensbury to the runner-up finish with 26 team points in the first race. In the second race, the Spartans were fourth with 31 points.