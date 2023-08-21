QUEENSBURY — A new synthetic turf athletic complex opened Monday at the Queensbury Union Free School District with a ribbon-cutting celebration ceremony and the start of fall sports practice.

The outdoor facility features a multi-purpose synthetic turf field lined for football, soccer, lacrosse and field hockey, as well as fields for both baseball and softball. The field is also lighted for night contests.

Queensbury Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon, athletic director Richard Keys and Board of Education vice president Tim Weaver were among those who spoke at the ribbon cutting.

“I would like to thank everyone for coming today,” Gannon said. “To have a turf complex for our students that faces West Mountain is amazing.”

“For the last two years, we’ve been meeting regularly to design this facility that will accommodate all of our student athletes,” Keys said.

The turf field also enables Queensbury to attract more playoff and championship games. Keys announced that the school will host the Section II boys soccer and field hockey championship games this fall, as well as girls regional lacrosse games in the spring.

“This is my 20th year on the school board, and every year I’ve asked for a turf field,” Weaver said.

Queensbury UFSD residents voted to approve the turf field as part of a $19.75 million capital improvement project proposal back in December 2021. The district broke ground on the new turf athletic complex on March 1 of this year.

Queensbury football quarterback Zavry Ward, a junior, is looking forward to playing on Friday nights under the lights.

“It’s another thing to add to our Queensbury culture. Our team’s been out here all summer practicing, working hard. Putting in countless hours,” Ward said.

“It’s a completely different atmosphere,” he added. “Most of our away games are on turf, so I think all of us will be pretty comfortable on it, but it’ll take some getting used to, obviously, here.”

“I am excited to be playing on turf this year because, really, every other school we play has turf, so this evens the playing field a little bit better,” Queensbury varsity field hockey coach Jeanne Chirgwin said. “I think it’s going to be amazing to have every game out here. ... It’s so exciting to finally host these big events here.”

The facility provides a consistent playing surface throughout spring, summer and fall, according to the school’s press release.

“The turf enhances our athletic community,” said Queensbury senior field hockey player Kaitlyn Barton. “(There are) a lot more stands. I think the support will be great. People will be super excited to play on the field. Playing on it more often will benefit everyone.”

“Preseason in the spring we won’t be waiting on the weather,” said senior girls soccer player Bayley Duffy, who plays lacrosse in the spring.

Physical education classes will be able to use the facility longer in the fall and earlier in the spring. The lights will extend the day for sporting events.

Gannon thanked The LA Group and Turner Construction for their efforts on the project’s development.

“To our athletes here today, I cannot wait to see the contests you will play and the memories you will make on this new turf field,” Gannon said in conclusion.