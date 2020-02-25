Queensbury captures boys Nordic state title

Nick Logan finished strong on the final uphill stretch of his 3-kilometer loop of the state boys Nordic classic relay Tuesday, leading the Queensbury boys team to the overall state title.
The Spartans won the relay and, combined with their strong performance in Monday's individual state championship, earned the overall title with 88 points. Queensbury had gone into Tuesday's relay at Bristol Mountain with a seven-point lead over Honeoye Falls-Lima.
The team of Lucas Jenkin, Teddy Borgos and Logan finished in 31 minutes, 15.2 seconds for the Spartans' first-place finish in the relay.
"Coming into this event, we knew the boys team was in a good spot," Queensbury cross-country ski coach Paul Allison said by phone on the bus ride home. "The guys really had a tremendous performance today to seal the deal. It's incredibly exciting for the whole team to get this result."
"It feels amazing, we've been working so hard to achieve this goal," Logan said. "I was just trying to get the job done, do what I had to do to hold on."
In the state Alpine championships, Queensbury senior Hunter Montgomery finished third in the giant slalom, a day after winning his third straight state slalom title.
Schuylerville senior Hannah Klingebiel, who won her second state slalom title in three year on Monday, placed sixth in the girls giant slalom on Tuesday.
Both Montgomery and Klingebiel earned the overall state combined Alpine titles.
Queensbury's boys had gotten off to a strong start behind Jenkin, a junior who finished his opening leg in a scorching 10:09.5.
"Lucas broke it open, he went right to the lead," Allison said. "That was crucial to get us any padding ahead of H-FL. He tagged off to Teddy, and Teddy kept it together to put us in a good spot when he tagged off to Nick."
"Lucas got us off to a great lead at the start," Logan said, adding that he only had to make up about 15 feet, or three seconds, when he started the final leg of the relay, then battled back and forth with Saranac's Adrian Hayden of the Section VII team in the woods.
"The H-FL kid (Teddy Warfle) was on Nick's heels coming up the last hill, and he was able to hold on and bring it home for us," Allison said.
The Section II boys team of Lake George's Paul Lindsay, Glens Falls' Sam Bordeau and Johnsburg's Gabe Smith finished fourth in 32:18.1. Queensbury's Sam Rowley was on a Section II team that finished sixth (33:00.5), while Queensbury's Ben Jenkin and Lake George's Joseph Cocozza were on a team that placed 11th (34:33.3)
In the girls relay, the Section II team of Hadley-Luzerne's Katrin Schreiner, Queensbury's Lorraina Guay and Glens Falls' Katie Culliton finished fifth in 38:54.4.
Johnsburg's Sheridan Millington and Queensbury's Brittany Barton were on a Section II team that placed 12th (42:08.4), while Johnsburg's Avery Bayse and Queensbury's Annalise Beyerbach were on a Section II team that was 13th (43:45.3).
Brighton of Section V won the girls relay and the girls overall state title. Mayfield was second in the relay and third overall.
In Alpine skiing, also held at Bristol Mountain, Montgomery's combined two-run total of 1:56.85 was good for third in the giant slalom. Saratoga Springs' Matthew Moeckel finished 11th. Schuylerville's Mike Wright finished 32nd in the giant slalom with a two-run time of 2:14.56.
Klingebiel finished with a combined time of 2:03.59 to finish sixth in the girls giant slalom. Shenendehowa's Micaela Leonard finished third. Saratoga's Lucy Daly placed 15th and Queensbury's Meredith Montgomery was 28th.
