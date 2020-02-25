Queensbury captures boys Nordic state title

Both Montgomery and Klingebiel earned the overall state combined Alpine titles.

Queensbury's boys had gotten off to a strong start behind Jenkin, a junior who finished his opening leg in a scorching 10:09.5.

"Lucas broke it open, he went right to the lead," Allison said. "That was crucial to get us any padding ahead of H-FL. He tagged off to Teddy, and Teddy kept it together to put us in a good spot when he tagged off to Nick."

"Lucas got us off to a great lead at the start," Logan said, adding that he only had to make up about 15 feet, or three seconds, when he started the final leg of the relay, then battled back and forth with Saranac's Adrian Hayden of the Section VII team in the woods.

"The H-FL kid (Teddy Warfle) was on Nick's heels coming up the last hill, and he was able to hold on and bring it home for us," Allison said.

The Section II boys team of Lake George's Paul Lindsay, Glens Falls' Sam Bordeau and Johnsburg's Gabe Smith finished fourth in 32:18.1. Queensbury's Sam Rowley was on a Section II team that finished sixth (33:00.5), while Queensbury's Ben Jenkin and Lake George's Joseph Cocozza were on a team that placed 11th (34:33.3)