Queensbury boys win sectional Nordic title

BENSON — Queensbury's top three boys placed first, second and fourth Wednesday en route to the Spartans winning the team title at the Section II Nordic Skiing Championships at Lapland Lake.
The Spartans' Lucas Jenkin won the boys' race in 25 minutes, 9.1 seconds. Teammate Nick Logan took second in 25:20.7, while Teddy Borgos was fourth in 26:36.9.
Lake George's Paul Lindsay placed third in 26:25.3.
As a team, Queensbury had seven points, comfortably ahead of runner-up Lake George, with 39. Shenendehowa took third with 41.
Queensbury showed its depth outside the scoring skiers, as its other four competitors placed in the top 20. Sam Rowley was sixth (27:20.7), Ben Jenkin was eighth (27:46.1), Liam Rodewald was 18th (30:19.5) and Evan Powell was 19th (31:08.3).
"We have a very solid team all around," Queensbury coach Paul Allison said. "Especially today, in the championship race, everybody brought it together and had great races."
In the girls' race, Mayfield, behind winner Madison Relyea, won the team title with nine points. Queensbury was second with 24, while Scotia took third with 44.
You have free articles remaining.
Relyea won her race in 22:56.3. Hadley-Luzerne's Katrin Schreiner placed second in 23:52.9 and Mayfield's Fianna Halloran was third in 24:16.8.
Queensbury's top placer was Lorraina Guay in fourth, in 25:07.8. Also scoring for the Spartans were Brittany Barton in ninth (26:50.3) and Annalise Beyerbach in 11th (26:55.0).
Allison said conditions were good.
"It was a fast course," he said. "I was expecting it to be slower given the snow we've had, but it groomed out well."
Queensbury's boys qualified for the state championships Feb. 24-25 at Harriet Hollister Spencer State Recreation Area near Honeoye.
"We have a goal of where we'd like to finish," Allison said. "I think we're in a position to do well."
Other Section II boys competing at the state championships are Lake George's Joseph Cocozza and Lindsay; Glens Falls' Sam Bordeau; Johnsburg's Gabe Smith; Shenendehowa's Thomas Wiedmann and Philip Matthews and Mayfield's Braydon Jourden.
The Section II girls competing at the state championships include the Mayfield team and Queensbury's Guay, Barton and Beyerbach; Johnsburg's Avery Bayse and Sheridan Millington; Hadley-Luzerne's Schreiner; Glens Falls' Katie Culliton and Shenendehowa's Iris Wiedmann.