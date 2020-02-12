Queensbury boys win sectional Nordic title

BENSON — Queensbury's top three boys placed first, second and fourth Wednesday en route to the Spartans winning the team title at the Section II Nordic Skiing Championships at Lapland Lake.

The Spartans' Lucas Jenkin won the boys' race in 25 minutes, 9.1 seconds. Teammate Nick Logan took second in 25:20.7, while Teddy Borgos was fourth in 26:36.9.

Lake George's Paul Lindsay placed third in 26:25.3.

As a team, Queensbury had seven points, comfortably ahead of runner-up Lake George, with 39. Shenendehowa took third with 41.

Queensbury showed its depth outside the scoring skiers, as its other four competitors placed in the top 20. Sam Rowley was sixth (27:20.7), Ben Jenkin was eighth (27:46.1), Liam Rodewald was 18th (30:19.5) and Evan Powell was 19th (31:08.3).

"We have a very solid team all around," Queensbury coach Paul Allison said. "Especially today, in the championship race, everybody brought it together and had great races."

In the girls' race, Mayfield, behind winner Madison Relyea, won the team title with nine points. Queensbury was second with 24, while Scotia took third with 44.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}