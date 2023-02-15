JOHNSBURG — Queensbury's Ben Jenkin won the boys individual title and led the Spartans to the team title Wednesday in the Section II Nordic Skiing Championships at the Gore Mountain Nordic Center.

The Queensbury girls finished second to Shenendehowa in the team standings, with Glens Falls taking third.

Jenkin finished the 6.6-kilometer course with a time of 19 minutes, 42.6 seconds, leading a 1-2-3 finish for local skiers in the boys race. Glens Falls' Forrest Slingerland took second in 20:35.2, and Queensbury's Aiden Guay finished third in 22:29.8.

Patrick Cirillo was seventh overall to round out the Spartans' top three finishers, giving Queensbury 11 team points to finish well ahead of Shenendehowa (28). Lake George placed fourth in the team standings, with Johnsburg sixth and Glens Falls eighth.

Shen's Raquelle Landa won the girls race in 24:43.4, but Glens Falls' Clara Avery finished second in 25:12.3. Queensbury's Maddie Powers placed fourth, Finley Purvis took seventh and Bri Guay was eighth, giving the Spartans 19 team points, good for second behind Shen's 10. Glens Falls was third with 39 points, followed by Saratoga Springs with 42.

Section II Nordic Skiing Championships at Gore Mountain Nordic Center (6.6K) Boys Team Scores 1. Queensbury 11, 2. Shenendehowa 28, 3. Guilderland 45, 4. Lake George 55, 5. Johnstown 70, 6. Johnsburg 75, 7. Scotia 78, 8. Glens Falls 80, Saratoga Springs inc., Mayfield inc. Boys Top 10 1. Ben Jenkin (Q);19:42.6 2. Forrest Slingerland (GF);20:35.2 3. Aiden Guay (Q);22:29.8 4. Lionel Wiedmann (Shen);23:06.4 5. Brice Williams (M);23:13.3 6. Landon Kinal (Guil);23:33.7 7. Patrick Cirillo (Q);23:44.9 8. Jacob Perkins (Shen);23:48.7 9. Julian Campopiano (Q);24:00.4 10. Nathaniel Burke (Guil);24:10.3 Local Top 35 11. Nick Giambrone (Q);24:16.9 12. Quinn Sheloski (Q);24:20.1 13. Everett McLarty (LG);24:24.3 15. Josh Jenkin (Q);24:28.5 17. Frank Hill (Sar);24:30.4 18. Scott Patton (Jbg);24:37.5 19. Brendan Battersea (LG);24:53.2 23. Jason Ludlow (LG);25:33.9 25. James Richard (LG);25:45.3 27. Aydan Higgins (Jbg);25:59.6 30. Theigen Plumley (Jbg);26:28.9 31. Jonah Cocozza (LG);27:01.2 33. Zach Bruno (LG);27:13.9 Girls Team Scores 1. Shenendehowa 10, 2. Queensbury 19, 3. Glens Falls 39, 4. Saratoga Springs 42, 5. Guilderland 56, 6. Scotia 64, 7. Johnstown 77, Mayfield inc., Lake George inc. Girls Top 10 1. Raquelle Landa (Shen);24:43.9 2. Clara Avery (GF);25:12.3 3. Courtney Krawiecki (Shen);26.18.5 4. Maddie Powers (Q);26:53.9 5. Emma Murray (Sar);27:07.6 6. Iris Wiedmann (Shen);27:56.6 7. Finley Purvis (Q);28:27.9 8. Bri Guay (Q);28:34.4 9. Fianna Halloran (M);28:40.5 10. Erin Smith (Sco);29:25.5 Local Top 35 12. Ruby Janssen (Q);29:46.2 13. Sylvia Slingerland (GF);29:49.6 16. Julia Powell (Q);31:09.0 17. Grace Powers (Q);31:31.2 18. Madelyn Miller (Sar);31:32.0 19. Sophia Murray (Sar);31:42.5 24. Katherine Lieberth (GF);33:20.8 25. Kayla Grant (LG);33:54.8 26. Molly Rodewald (Q);33:58.0