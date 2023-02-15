JOHNSBURG — Queensbury's Ben Jenkin won the boys individual title and led the Spartans to the team title Wednesday in the Section II Nordic Skiing Championships at the Gore Mountain Nordic Center.
The Queensbury girls finished second to Shenendehowa in the team standings, with Glens Falls taking third.
Jenkin finished the 6.6-kilometer course with a time of 19 minutes, 42.6 seconds, leading a 1-2-3 finish for local skiers in the boys race. Glens Falls' Forrest Slingerland took second in 20:35.2, and Queensbury's Aiden Guay finished third in 22:29.8.
Patrick Cirillo was seventh overall to round out the Spartans' top three finishers, giving Queensbury 11 team points to finish well ahead of Shenendehowa (28). Lake George placed fourth in the team standings, with Johnsburg sixth and Glens Falls eighth.
Shen's Raquelle Landa won the girls race in 24:43.4, but Glens Falls' Clara Avery finished second in 25:12.3. Queensbury's Maddie Powers placed fourth, Finley Purvis took seventh and Bri Guay was eighth, giving the Spartans 19 team points, good for second behind Shen's 10. Glens Falls was third with 39 points, followed by Saratoga Springs with 42.