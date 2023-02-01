Queensbury boys, Shenendehowa girls win Mayfield Invy titles

MAYFIELD INVITATIONAL
at Lapland Lake (7.5K)
Boys Team Results
1. Queensbury 14, 2. Shenendehowa 25, 3. Lake George 50, 4. Scotia 57, 5. Guilderland 58, 6. Johnsburg 63, 7. Johnstown 66, Glens Falls inc., Mayfield inc., Shaker inc., Saratoga Springs inc.
Boys Top 10 finishers
1. Ben Jenkin (Q);21:46.7
2. Forrest Slingerland (GF);22:25.4
3. Brice Williams (May);24:10.3
4. Lionel Wiedmann (Shen);25:39.3
5. Josh Jenkin (Q);25:51.8
6. John Bednarek (Sco);25.59.3
7. Jacob Perkins (Shen);26:04.3
8. Alden Guay (Q);26:12.4
9. Patrick Cirillo (Q);26:13.9
10. Nathaniel Burke (Guil);26:16.6
Local Top 25
11. Scott Patton (Jbg);26:37.4
13. Everett McLarty (LG);26:48.6
16. Julian Campopiano (Q);27:00.3
17. Jason Ludlow (LG);27:05.3
18. Frank Hill (Sar);27:20.3
20. Brendan Battersea (LG);27:48.2
21. Zach Bruno (LG);27:56.1
23. James Richard (LG);28:03.8
24. Aydan Higgins (Jbg);28:37.8
Girls Team Results
1. Shenendehowa 23, 2. Queensbury 27, 3. Glens Falls 29, 4. Saratoga Springs 35, 5. Scotia 35, 6. Guilderland 59, 7. Johnstown 63, Mayfield inc., Shaker inc., Lake George inc.
Girls Top 10 finishers
1. Clara Avery (GF);26:23.4
2. Fianna Halloran (May);27:02.4
3. Courtney Krawiecki (Shen);28:11.3
4. Emma Murray (Sar);28:27.4
5. Iris Wiedmann (Shen);29:17.8
6. Maddy Powers (Q);29:28.9
7. Erin Smith (Sco);29:33.5
8. Sylvia Slingerland (GF);30:36.4
9. Molly Sweeney (J);31:14.0
10. Bri Guay (Q);31:24.4
Local Top 25
11. Finley Purvis (Q);32:19.4
12. Julia Powell (Q);32.44.7
13. Ruby Janssen (Q);32.49.7
14. Madelyn Miller (Sar);32:56.3
16. Kayla Grant (LG);33:09.5
17. Sophia Murray (Sar);33:16.8
20. Katherine Lieberth (GF);35:40.1