Queensbury boys romp in own invy, girls take second

JOHNSBURG — Lucas Jenkin led three Queensbury finishers in the top four as the Spartans cruised to first place in the Queensbury Nordic Invitational, held Tuesday at the Gore Mountain Nordic Center.

On the girls side, Hadley-Luzerne's Katrin Schreiner finished second overall on the 5-kilometer course with a time of 15 minutes, 37.8 seconds. Mayfield's Madison Relyea won the girls title in 14:54.9, while runner-up Queensbury's Raina Guay was third in 17:15.9.

Jenkin won the boys title in 12:54.4 to beat out Shenendehowa's Philip Matthews by 50 seconds. Queensbury's Sam Rowley and Ben Jenkin finished third and fourth, respectively, to give the Spartans nine team points.

Lake George finished in a tie for second with Saratoga Springs with 39, while Johnsburg and Mayfield tied for fourth with 40.

On the girls side, Mayfield won the team title with 10 points, followed by Queensbury with 19 and Lake George in fourth.

