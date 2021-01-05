Queensbury boys romp in own invy, girls take second

JOHNSBURG — Lucas Jenkin led three Queensbury finishers in the top four as the Spartans cruised to first place in the Queensbury Nordic Invitational, held Tuesday at the Gore Mountain Nordic Center.
On the girls side, Hadley-Luzerne's Katrin Schreiner finished second overall on the 5-kilometer course with a time of 15 minutes, 37.8 seconds. Mayfield's Madison Relyea won the girls title in 14:54.9, while runner-up Queensbury's Raina Guay was third in 17:15.9.
Jenkin won the boys title in 12:54.4 to beat out Shenendehowa's Philip Matthews by 50 seconds. Queensbury's Sam Rowley and Ben Jenkin finished third and fourth, respectively, to give the Spartans nine team points.
Lake George finished in a tie for second with Saratoga Springs with 39, while Johnsburg and Mayfield tied for fourth with 40.
On the girls side, Mayfield won the team title with 10 points, followed by Queensbury with 19 and Lake George in fourth.
Queensbury Nordic Invitational
Boys Team Standings
1. Queensbury 8, 2. tie, Lake George, Saratoga Springs 39, 4. tie, Johnsburg, Mayfield 40, 6. Shenendehowa 43, 7. Scotia 53, 8. Johnstown 86, 9. Guilderland 108, Hadley-Luzerne inc.
Boys Individual Resullts
Top 5 finishers (5k) — 1. Lucas Jenkin (Q) 12:54.4, 2. Philip Matthews (Shen) 13:44.1, 3. Sam Rowley (Q) 14:03.6, 4. Ben Jenkin (Q) 14:09.3, 5. Brice Williams (May) 15:06.8.
Local Top 20 — 7. Clayton Schmale (Jbg) 15:19.0, 8. Ethan Murphy (Sar), 16:29.8, 10. Matthew Richard (LG) 16:45.7, 11. Patrick Russell (Q) 16:54.7, 12. David Anderson (Jbg) 17:15.2, 13. Jackson Katusha (Sar) 17:17.3, 14. Zack Bruno (LG) 17:22.2, 15. Everett McLarty (LG) 17:37.9, 16. Liam Fahey-Stack (LG) 17:52.7, 18. Ethan Maliszewski (Sar) 18:30.1.
Girls Team Standings
1. Mayfield 10, 2. Queensbury 19, 3. Shenendehowa 43, 4. Lake George 44, 5. Johnsburg 55, 6. Guilderland 62, 7. Scotia 68, Hadley-Luzerne inc. Saratoga Springs inc., Johnstown inc.
Girls Individual Results
Top 5 finishers (5k) — 1. Madison Relyea (May) 14:54.9, 2. Katrin Schreiner (H-L) 15:38.7, 3. Raina Guay (Q) 17:15.9, 4. Fianna Halloran (May) 17:20.2, 5. Delaney LaFontaine (May) 17:49.5.
Local Top 20 — 6. Julia Keshmira (Q) 18:54.8, 8. Elizabeth Radyn (LG) 19:14.4, 10. Bri Guay (Q) 20:20.7, 12. Avery Bayse (Jbg) 20:42.6, 13. Ryan Allen (Q) 20:43.2, 14. Emma Murray (Sar) 21:13.7, 15. Lexie Murray (Q) 21:15.2, 17. Taylor McLarty (LG) 21:46.7, 18. Abigail Anthes (Sar) 22:07.2, 19. Matti Stark (LG) 23:00.4, 20. Corbin DeGroat (Jbg) 24:16.4.
