 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Queensbury boys head up Section II Nordic all-stars
0 comments

Queensbury boys head up Section II Nordic all-stars

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Four members of the Section II champion Queensbury boys Nordic ski team were recently named to the Section II Nordic all-star first team for the 2021 season.

The Spartans' Lucas Jenkin, Sam Rowley, Ben Jenkin and Liam Rodewald made the first team, along with Johnsburg's Clayton Schmale.

Making the Section II girls first team were Hadley-Luzerne's Katrin Schreiner and Queensbury's Raina Guay. Named to the second team were Queensbury's Julia Keshmira and Johnsburg's Avery Bayse.

Section II Nordic Skiing All-Stars

GIRLS

First Team

Madison Relyea;Mayfield

Katrin Schreiner;Hadley-Luzerne

Raina Guay;Queensbury

Fianna Halloran;Mayfield

Delaney LaFontaine;Mayfield

Second Team

Julia Keshmira;Queensbury

Iris Wiedmann;Shenendehowa

Raquelle Landa;Shenendehowa

Avery Bayse;Johnsburg

Erin Smith;Scotia

Third Team

Bri Guay;Queensbury

Kendra Ballard;Queensbury

Emma Murray;Saratoga

Elizabeth Rayden;Lake George

Taylor McLarty;Lake George

BOYS

First Team

Lucas Jenkin;Queensbury

Sam Rowley;Queensbury

Ben Jenkin;Queensbury

Philip Matthews;Shenendehowa

Liam Rodewald;Queensbury

Clayton Schmale;Johnsburg

Second Team

Braydon Jourden;Mayfield

Brice Williams;Mayfield

Jackson Katusha;Saratoga

Ethan Murphy;Saratoga

Third Team

Conner Wiekierak;Queensbury

Adam Jansen;Scotia

Patrick Russell;Queensbury

Matthew Richard;Lake George

Jack Reimann;Saratoga

John Bednarek;Scotia

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News