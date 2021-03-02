Queensbury boys head up Section II Nordic all-stars

Four members of the Section II champion Queensbury boys Nordic ski team were recently named to the Section II Nordic all-star first team for the 2021 season.

The Spartans' Lucas Jenkin, Sam Rowley, Ben Jenkin and Liam Rodewald made the first team, along with Johnsburg's Clayton Schmale.

Making the Section II girls first team were Hadley-Luzerne's Katrin Schreiner and Queensbury's Raina Guay. Named to the second team were Queensbury's Julia Keshmira and Johnsburg's Avery Bayse.

