Queensbury boys head up Section II Nordic all-stars

Four members of the Section II champion Queensbury boys Nordic ski team were recently named to the Section II Nordic all-star first team for the 2021 season.
The Spartans' Lucas Jenkin, Sam Rowley, Ben Jenkin and Liam Rodewald made the first team, along with Johnsburg's Clayton Schmale.
Making the Section II girls first team were Hadley-Luzerne's Katrin Schreiner and Queensbury's Raina Guay. Named to the second team were Queensbury's Julia Keshmira and Johnsburg's Avery Bayse.
Section II Nordic Skiing All-Stars
GIRLS
First Team
Madison Relyea;Mayfield
Katrin Schreiner;Hadley-Luzerne
Raina Guay;Queensbury
Fianna Halloran;Mayfield
Delaney LaFontaine;Mayfield
Second Team
Julia Keshmira;Queensbury
Iris Wiedmann;Shenendehowa
Raquelle Landa;Shenendehowa
Avery Bayse;Johnsburg
Erin Smith;Scotia
Third Team
Bri Guay;Queensbury
Kendra Ballard;Queensbury
Emma Murray;Saratoga
Elizabeth Rayden;Lake George
Taylor McLarty;Lake George
BOYS
First Team
Lucas Jenkin;Queensbury
Sam Rowley;Queensbury
Ben Jenkin;Queensbury
Philip Matthews;Shenendehowa
Liam Rodewald;Queensbury
Clayton Schmale;Johnsburg
Second Team
Braydon Jourden;Mayfield
Brice Williams;Mayfield
Jackson Katusha;Saratoga
Ethan Murphy;Saratoga
Third Team
Conner Wiekierak;Queensbury
Adam Jansen;Scotia
Patrick Russell;Queensbury
Matthew Richard;Lake George
Jack Reimann;Saratoga
John Bednarek;Scotia
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!