Queensbury boys, girls win Nordic team titles

Katrin Schreiner was finally the one out front with the target on her back Wednesday in the Section II Nordic skiing championships.

The Hadley-Luzerne senior delivered, capturing her first individual title after two runner-up finishes in the sectional meet at the Gore Mountain Nordic trails. She finished the 6.6-kilometer girls course with a time of 21 minutes, 2.3 seconds.

Queensbury, with sophomore Ben Jenkin winning the boys title, swept the boys and girls team titles on the same course that will be used for the state meet on Feb. 28-March 1.

Schreiner had finished runner-up to Mayfield’s Maddie Relyea the last two years, but Relyea graduated, leaving the door open for her. She finished 25.4 seconds ahead of runner-up Clara Avery of Glens Falls.

“It’s a little different being out in front,” Schreiner said. “I do miss Maddie, she was so good, and it was fun having someone in front of me to chase, like the fox and the hound. It’s definitely a good feeling to win.”

Schreiner said her familiarity with the Gore trails helped — with a lack of snow earlier in the season, Gore has been a popular site for meets.

“The flat sections were tough, it was kind of windy today,” she said. “The first year I did it, the first hill on the course is really long, it’s a hard climb and there’s a super-steep section near the top after you’ve had this long climb. I feel like I’ve gotten better doing that hill pretty quickly.”

The Queensbury girls, led by third-place finisher Raina Guay, finished with 24 points to top Shenendehowa and Glens Falls, which both finished with 32. Shen took second on the tiebreaker — Glens Falls did not have a fourth skier.

On the boys side, Jenkin continued a family tradition by mastering the 9.9-kilometer boys course in 27:05.9 — more than a minute faster than runner-up Philip Matthews of Shen.

Jenkin followed his older brother Lucas, who won the last three Section II boys titles.

“He looked really good — he’s been skate-skiing really well, and today he came in with a lot of confidence and had a really good race,” Queensbury coach Paul Allison said.

Ben Jenkin led the Spartans to first place with 17 team points, well ahead of second-place Scotia. Teammates Patrick Russell and Nick Giambrone finished seventh and ninth, respectively, to round out Queensbury’s scoring skiers.

“I was very happy with how the boys and girls teams finished up,” Allison said. “I felt we had a chance to be pretty close, and both squads pulled it together and had great races. It was exciting to see both teams back on top again.”

Glens Falls’ Forrest Slingerland finished third in the boys race in 28:42.8.

Section II Nordic Ski Championships

Boys Team Results

1. Queensbury 17, 2. Scotia 31, 3. Mayfield 32, 4. Shenendehowa 36, 5. Johnsburg 54, 6. Johnstown 73, 7. Guilderland 80, 8. Lake George 83, 9. Saratoga Springs 128, Hadley-Luzerne inc., Glens Falls inc.

Boys Top 5 (9.9k course)

1. Ben Jenkin (Q) 27:05.9

2. Philip Matthews (Shen) 28:40.4

3. Forrest Slingerland (GF) 28:42.8

4. Adam Jansen (Sco) 29:45.4

5. Braydon Jourden (May) 30:50.6

Local Top 35

7. Patrick Russell (Q) 31:33.8

8. David Anderson (Jbg) 31:38.8

9. Nick Giambrone (Q) 31:40.5

12. Josiah Sanabria (Q) 33:06.7

13. Josh Jenkin (Q) 33:28.7

14. Julian Campopiano (Q) 33:54.1

15. Scott Patton (Jbg) 33:56.2

24. Ryan Sokol (Q) 35.50.7

25. Everett McLarty (LG) 36:20.2

26. Matt Richard (LG) 36:27.2

30. Frank Hill (Sar) 37:33.5

31. Aydan Higgins (Jbg) 37.43.0

32. Ben Montville (LG) 37.56.1

Girls Team Results

1. Queensbury 24, 2. Shenendehowa 32, 3. Glens Falls 32, 4. Guilderland 44, 5. Saratoga Springs 55, 6. Johnsburg 77, Hadley-Luzerne inc., Johnstown inc., Mayfield inc., Scotia inc., Lake George inc.

Girls Individual Results (6.6k course)

1. Katrin Schreiner (H-L) 21.02.3

2. Clara Avery (GF) 21.27.7

3. Raina Guay (Q) 22:36.5

4. Fianna Halloran (May) 22:41.0

5. Erin Smith (Sco) 23:08.8

Local Top 35

7. Emma Murray (Sar) 23:16.0

8. Juli Afsar-Keshmiri (Q) 23:35.2

10. Helena Trackey (GF) 25:00.7

11. Avery Bayse (Jbg) 25:04.9

13. Bri Guay (Q) 25:22.5

15. Maddie Powers (Q) 25:55.0

19. Abigail Anthes (Sar) 26:30.0

20. Katherine Lieberth (GF) 26:52.9

21. Taylor McLarty (LG) 26:57.7

22. Kayla Grant (LG) 27:38.9

26. Julia Powell (Q) 28:21.4

29. Sophia Murray (Sar) 29:21.5

31. Sadie Loeber (Sar) 31:31.4

32. Erin Corr (Jbg) 31:55.6

34. Kara Tucker (Jbg) 34:05.9

