Queensbury boys first, girls second in Nordic ski meet

GLENS FALLS — The Queensbury boys placed three skiers in the first four finishers Wednesday as the Spartans cruised to victory in the Saratoga-Shenendehowa Nordic Invitational cross-country ski race.
The Queensbury girls finished second to Mayfield, while Hadley-Luzerne's Katrin Schreiner placed second overall.
Lucas Jenkin and Sam Rowley finished 1-2 for the Spartans' boys, with Jenkin winning the 4.5-kilometer race in 12 minutes, 13.3 seconds and Rowley following 18 seconds later. Teammate Ben Jenkin was fourth overall, with Johnsburg's Clayton Schmale placing sixth to lead the third-place Jaguars.
The Queensbury boys finished with seven team points, followed by Mayfield with 34 and Johnsburg with 35.
On the girls side, Mayfield's Madison Relyea won in 13:20.2, with Schreiner taking second in 13:24.9, followed in third by Queensbury's Raina Guay. The Spartans, who also got a fifth-place finish from Annalise Beyerbach, took second to Mayfield in the team standings, 11-17. The Lake George girls finished third as a team.
Shen-Saratoga Nordic Invy
Boys Team Standings
1. Queensbury 7, 2. Mayfield 34, 3. Johnsburg 35, 4. Lake George 41, 5. Shenendehowa 43, 6. Scotia 65, 7. Guilderland 91, Hadley-Luzerne inc.
Boys Individual Results
Top 5 finishers: 1. Lucas Jenkin (Q) 12:13.3, 2. Sam Rowley (Q) 12:31.3, 3. Philip Matthews (Shen) 12:39.4, 4. Ben Jenkin (Q) 12:52.9, 5. Braydon Jourden (May) 13:16.2.
Local top 20: 6. Clayton Schmale (Jbg) 13:27.3, 8. Liam Rodewald (Q) 13:33.9, 10. Matthew Richard (LG) 14:55.4, 11. Conner Wiekierak (Q) 15:17.0, 12. Josiah Sanabria (Q) 15:21.8, 13. Scott Patton (Jbg) 15:34.8, 14. Zack Bruno (LG) 15:37.8, 15. Patrick Russell (Q) 15:45.3, 16. David Anderson (Jbg) 15:48.1, 17. Liam Fahey-Stack (LG) 15:50.0, 18. Everett McLarty (LG) 15:56.6, 20. Ryan Sokol (Q) 16:28.9.
Girls Team Standings
1. Mayfield 11, 2. Queensbury 17, 3. Lake George 48, 4. Guilderland 48, 5. Scotia 60, Johnsburg inc., Hadley-Luzerne inc., Shenendehowa inc.
Girls Individual Results
Top 5 finishers: 1. Madison Relyea (May) 13:20.2, 2. Katrin Schreiner (H-L), 13:24.9, 3. Raina Guay (Q) 14:14.9, 4. Fianna Halloran (May) 14:21.2, 5. Annalise Beyerbach (Q) 15:13.4.
Local top 20: 9. Julia Keshmira (Q) 16:43.6, 10. Bri Guay (Q) 17:20.9, 12. Lexie Murray (Q) 18:28.5, 13. Taylor McLarty (LG) 18:33.4, 14. Lilly Slattery (Q) 19:20.2, 16. Matti Stark (LG) 19:30.2, 18. Caroline Williams (Jbg) 20:46.7, 19. Kayla Grant (LG) 21:09.6.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!