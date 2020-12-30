Queensbury boys first, girls second in Nordic ski meet

GLENS FALLS — The Queensbury boys placed three skiers in the first four finishers Wednesday as the Spartans cruised to victory in the Saratoga-Shenendehowa Nordic Invitational cross-country ski race.

The Queensbury girls finished second to Mayfield, while Hadley-Luzerne's Katrin Schreiner placed second overall.

Lucas Jenkin and Sam Rowley finished 1-2 for the Spartans' boys, with Jenkin winning the 4.5-kilometer race in 12 minutes, 13.3 seconds and Rowley following 18 seconds later. Teammate Ben Jenkin was fourth overall, with Johnsburg's Clayton Schmale placing sixth to lead the third-place Jaguars.

The Queensbury boys finished with seven team points, followed by Mayfield with 34 and Johnsburg with 35.

On the girls side, Mayfield's Madison Relyea won in 13:20.2, with Schreiner taking second in 13:24.9, followed in third by Queensbury's Raina Guay. The Spartans, who also got a fifth-place finish from Annalise Beyerbach, took second to Mayfield in the team standings, 11-17. The Lake George girls finished third as a team.

