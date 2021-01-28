Queensbury boys fifth, sixth in Saratoga Invy

EASTON — The Queensbury boys Alpine ski team finished fifth and sixth in the two slalom races at the Saratoga Invitational, held Monday at Willard Mountain.

The Spartans' Carson Correa was the top local finisher, placing fifth in the first race with a time of 34.39 seconds, and eighth in the second race in 36.01.

Schuylerville's Jeff Long finished seventh in the first race in 34.88, and 12th in the second race. The Black Horses finished seventh in both races.

Ballston Spa finished first in the team standings of both races. Shenendehowa's Braden Kruk had the fastest time in the first race, and CBA's Cole Paton won the second race.

