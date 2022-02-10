Queensbury boys capture Scotia Nordic invy; Spartan girls second

SCOTIA INVITATIONAL
Venue: Brookhaven Nordic Center, Greenfield
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Queensbury 21, 2. Shenendehowa 22, 3. Mayfield 31, 4. Scotia 47, 5. Lake George 53, 6. Johnstown 67, 7. Johnsburg 73, 8. New Paltz 85, 9. Guilderland 90, 10. Saratoga Springs 97, 11. Wallkill 124, Glens Falls inc., Hadley-Luzerne inc., Monticello inc.
Top 5 Individuals (5k)
1. Philip Matthews (Shen);14:52.3
2. Ben Jenkin (Q);16:04.8
3. Adam Jansen (Sco);16:17.5
4. Braydon Jourden (May);16:35.4
5. Forrest Slingerland (GF);16:41.3
Top 25 Local
9. Patrick Russell (Q);17:45.8
10. Josiah Sanabria (Q);17:58.7
11. Josh Jenkin (Q);18:12.5
14. Matt Richard (LG), 18:25.8
15. Frank Hill (Sar);18:35.4
16. Jonah Cocozza (LG);18:36.8.
18. David Anderson (Jbg);18:41.7
22. Scott Patton (Jbg);19:34.4
23. Caden Willett (LG);19:53.2
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Shenendehowa 21, 2. Queensbury 26, 3. Glens Falls 33, 4. Guilderland 59, 5. Saratoga Springs 63, 6. New Paltz 82, 7. Scotia 86, 8. Johnsburg 89, 9. Wallkill 129, Hadley-Luzerne inc., Rondout Valley inc., Johnstown inc., Lake George inc., Mayfield inc., Monticello inc.
Top 5 Individuals (5k)
1. Katrin Schreiner (HL);16:42.0
2. Clara Avery (GF);17:01.4
3. Fianna Halloran (May);17:43.6
4. Raquelle Alanda (Shen);18:02.9
5. Iris Wiedmann (Shen);18:15.2
Top 25 Local
6. Emma Murray (Sar);18:18.1
7. Raina Guay (Q);18:54.7
8. Helena Trackey (GF);19:26.6
9. Juli Afsar-Keshmiri (Q);19:39.5
10. Bri Guay (Q);19:50.1
13. Maddie Powers (Q);20:13.4
T16. Avery Bayse (Jbg);21:17.6
T16. Katie Jabaut (Q);21:17.6
19. Kayla Grant (LG);21:23.5
23. Katherine Lieberth (GF);22:10.4