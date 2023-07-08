QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Union Free School District has announced its inaugural class for induction into its new Athletics Hall of Fame.

The Queensbury Athletics Hall of Fame will honor former athletes, coaches, teams, administrators, staff and community members who made significant contributions to Spartan athletics.

A total of 41 individuals and two teams of distinction make up the inaugural Hall of Fame group. The first class of inductees will be honored on Oct. 14 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Lake George. The other half will be honored in the fall of 2024.

The first group to be inducted this fall includes the 1977 girls varsity cross country team as the team of distinction, and the following individuals: former athletes Jeffrey Cook, Dr. Amy Phelps Davis, Bob Glendening, Quentin Howe, Christine Bergeron Merrill, Laura VanDenburg Paniccia, Mark Sheehan, Craig Short, Timothy Smith, Andrew Varney and Heidi Mann Vittengl; former coaches Beverly Carpenter, Chuck Connolly, John Dennett, John Irion, Jack LaBombard, Joseph Lehet, Jay Marra, Terry Martin, Lloyd Mott and Bill Smith Jr.; and contributors Dr. Jack Irion and Elsie Stec. Cook, Howe, Jack Irion, Mott and Short will be honored posthumously.

The group to be inducted in 2024 includes the 1997 varsity girls cross country team as the team of distinction, former athletes Bill Anderson Jr., Julie Clark, Gary Crossman, Kevin Crossman, Heather Fiore DiBiase, Jeff Dybas, Josh Etu, Matthew Goetz, Brendan Harris, Caitlin Hickin, Dr. Christine Nicholson, Scott Paltrowitz, Suzanne LaMere, Dan Stine, Eric Stoddard and Adam Terry, and and coaches Kevin Sullivan and Bob Underwood. Anderson will be honored posthumously.

All of the nominees graduated from Queensbury in 2000 or earlier and/or participated in athletics for the Spartans during the 20th century.

Tickets for the event are $50 per person. To purchase tickets, send a check to QUFSD Athletics Department, 409 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY 12804. Checks should be made out to Queensbury Booster Club. For more information, contact Carey Breault at 518-824-5688 or email cbreault@queensburyschool.org.