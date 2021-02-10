QHS' Meredith Montgomery second in Section II girls Alpine skiing

JOHNSBURG — Queensbury’s Meredith Montgomery finished second overall in the Section II Alpine Ski League girls championships, held Wednesday at Gore Mountain.

Montgomery finished the slalom and giant slalom races with runs of 1 minute, 7.65 seconds and 51.18 seconds, for a combined time of 1:58.83.

She finished second overall to Saratoga Springs’ Avery Waters, who won the girls title with a combined time of 1:55.08. Ballston Spa won the girls team title, beating out Saratoga, 35 points to 46.

Queensbury finished third in the girls team standings with 72 points, as Lindsay Bauer placed 11th overall and Julia Metivier was 22nd. Schuylerville’s Taylor Dennis finished 12th and Pilar Gamage was 14th.

Saratoga’s Matthew Moeckel won the boys championship with a combined time of 1:55.40, as he led the Blue Streaks to the boys team title.

Schuylerville’s Jeff Long finished sixth overall with a time of 2:00.13. The Black Horses finished seventh as a team.

