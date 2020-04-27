NYSPHSAA, Section II cancel spring sports championships

“I kind of foresaw this as the way things have been going,” said Ticonderoga baseball coach Dan Dorsett, whose team was the defending state Class C champion. “Now we’re hoping for anything local. We had a good core of kids coming back and they were really excited about what we could do. I hope they can in some fashion play some games.”

Zayas met with the executive directors of NYSPHSAA’s 11 sections before making the decision to cancel the state championships, which was based on time constraints and the availability of venues.

“We as an association have been analyzing this decision for a number of weeks,” Zayas said. “It just got to a point where we realized that it wasn’t logistically going to be possible to host the 2020 spring state championship events.”

The spring sports season remains on hold for nine of the 11 sections in NYSPHSAA. Sections VIII and XI, the two Long Island sections, officially canceled their spring sports seasons entirely on April 21.

Zayas said the decision to play games is up to individual sections. However, schools would have to be reopened by Gov. Cuomo in order for spring sports to resume.