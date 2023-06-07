Some state events were postponed on Wednesday due to air quality concerns resulting from Canadian wildfires, leaving some uncertainty about state championship events scheduled for this weekend.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association rescheduled the semifinals of the State Boys Lacrosse Tournament, moving them from Wednesday to Friday, and canceled Thursday's practices at the sites of other state championships. The boys lacrosse state finals were also rescheduled for Sunday at Hofstra University.

As of yet, NYSPHSAA has not changed the schedules for the other state championships set for Friday and Saturday in baseball, softball, girls lacrosse, boys team tennis, and track and field, at various sites across the state. The Salem softball team is scheduled to play on Long Island and several local athletes are headed to the state track meet in Middletown.

"We can't play if the air quality index is over 100," NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said by phone Wednesday evening, citing the state rule. "The original forecast for Albany (Wednesday) was for an air quality index of 89, and it spiked up to 230 at one point. We're having some of the worst air quality in the world here."

The air quality alert issued by the National Weather Service is in effect into Thursday morning, and could be extended depending on weather patterns.

Zayas said NYSPHSAA would be looking daily at data from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to determine if it will be safe to compete.

"We're very much looking at conditions 24 hours at a time," Zayas said. "I'm very optimistic — according to some information that I've seen, it looks like conditions will be improving for Friday and Saturday. But we can't get ahead of ourselves, we're not going to speculate or try to look ahead. We're relying on data and information to make our decisions."