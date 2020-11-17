NYSPHSAA: High-risk sports start date pushed back to Jan. 4

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association on Tuesday announced that high-risk sports across the state may start on Jan. 4, though that date hinges upon authorization from state health officials.
Low- and moderate-risk sports may still begin on Nov. 30, as previously announced by NYSPHSAA. Section II said last week that those sports — such as bowling, swimming, indoor track and skiing — may start on Dec. 14.
The sports of basketball, wrestling, ice hockey and competitive cheer have been designated as "high-risk" by the state because they carry a higher risk of physical contact and limited space for physical distancing.
The Jan. 4 start date is for practice in those sports. Regular-season games and competitions can begin as soon as student-athletes have participated in the required number of practices.
"The NYSPHSAA membership has expressed concerns pertaining to the increase in infection rates," Executive Director Robert Zayas said in a NYSPHSAA press release. "Minimizing risk and exposure to COVID-19 is a top priority of the Association. We continue to make those types of decisions based upon readily available information and communication with state officials."
At this time, all winter sports state championships are on as scheduled, according to the NYSPHSAA release.
Fall sports state championships were canceled and most area leagues chose to not participate in fall sports, moving them to the "Fall II season" designated by NYSPHSAA in March and April. Football and volleyball were among high-risk sports that were moved to early spring.
The Foothills Council competed in only cross country, golf and girls tennis this fall, while the Adirondack and Wasaren leagues moved all fall sports to the early spring.
