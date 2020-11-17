NYSPHSAA: High-risk sports start date pushed back to Jan. 4

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association on Tuesday announced that high-risk sports across the state may start on Jan. 4, though that date hinges upon authorization from state health officials.

Low- and moderate-risk sports may still begin on Nov. 30, as previously announced by NYSPHSAA. Section II said last week that those sports — such as bowling, swimming, indoor track and skiing — may start on Dec. 14.

The sports of basketball, wrestling, ice hockey and competitive cheer have been designated as "high-risk" by the state because they carry a higher risk of physical contact and limited space for physical distancing.

The Jan. 4 start date is for practice in those sports. Regular-season games and competitions can begin as soon as student-athletes have participated in the required number of practices.

"The NYSPHSAA membership has expressed concerns pertaining to the increase in infection rates," Executive Director Robert Zayas said in a NYSPHSAA press release. "Minimizing risk and exposure to COVID-19 is a top priority of the Association. We continue to make those types of decisions based upon readily available information and communication with state officials."