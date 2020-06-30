NYSPHSAA committee exploring options for restarting sports this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association coronavirus task force held its second meeting of the summer Tuesday as it continues to explore options for returning to sports in the fall.

“We discussed the six scenarios we came up with at the last meeting and we started putting together solutions and ways we can address those scenarios,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, the executive director of NYSPHSAA. “We’re waiting for further guidance from the governor’s office and the state education department.”

Interscholastic sports have been at a standstill since March 14, when schools across the state were closed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York Pause orders during the coronavirus pandemic. That canceled most of the winter state tournaments and all of spring sports in New York state.

NYSPHSAA put together the task force last month to come up with plans for resuming athletics this fall. Fall sports practice is scheduled to begin Aug. 24, and the organization wants to have a plan ready to go well before then.