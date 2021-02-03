NYSPHSAA cancels spring state championships

For the second year in a row, there will be no spring sports state championships in New York state, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Executive Committee of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association voted to cancel the state championships for spring sports. The press release from its quarterly meeting said canceling the state playoffs would "allow sections more time to schedule and conduct regular-season contests" in the spring.

The state has canceled all state and regional competition since last March, when the pandemic began, including last year's state basketball and hockey tournaments. All spring sports in 2020 were wiped out by the statewide shutdown of schools.

Also Wednesday, the NYSPHSAA Executive Committee approved venues for future state championships, including the Times Union Center in Albany for individual wrestling in 2023-25, and Gore Mountain for skiing in 2022.

