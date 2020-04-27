NYSPHSAA cancels spring sports state championships

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced on Monday that it has canceled the state championships for spring sports.
This does not affect regular-season contests in a spring sports season that is still suspended because of the New York Pause order during the coronavirus pandemic.
Spring sports championships had been scheduled for June 4-13 in various sports. However, the statewide organization felt that the impact of the pandemic made the time window too tight to fit in a spring season with state tournaments.
"Unfortunately, with the continued impact of the COVID-19 crisis, hosting the spring 2020 state championship is no longer feasible (time factor, facility and venue availability, etc.)," said Paul Harrica, NYSPHSAA's president, in a statement released on the NYSPHSAA website. "Canceling the remaining winter state championships in March was challenging and the cancellation of our spring state championships today is equally disappointing."
The affected sports are baseball, softball, girls and boys lacrosse, boys tennis, and girls and boys track and field.
The spring sports season remains on hold for nine of the 11 sections in NYSPHSAA. Sections VIII and XI, the two Long Island sections, officially canceled their spring sports seasons entirely on April 21. NYSPHSAA has left it up to individual sections to decide whether hold regular-season contests.
However, the NYSPHSAA statement noted that schools would have to be reopened by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in order for spring school sports to resume. Gov. Cuomo's New York Pause orders have closed New York state schools until May 15.
The NYSPHSAA statement added that it would "continue to rely upon information from the New York State Department of Health, local health departments as well as the Governor's office for information on COVID-19 and its impact upon the spring regular season."
