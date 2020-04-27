NYSPHSAA cancels spring sports state championships

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced on Monday that it has canceled the state championships for spring sports.

This does not affect regular-season contests in a spring sports season that is still suspended because of the New York Pause order during the coronavirus pandemic.

Spring sports championships had been scheduled for June 4-13 in various sports. However, the statewide organization felt that the impact of the pandemic made the time window too tight to fit in a spring season with state tournaments.

"Unfortunately, with the continued impact of the COVID-19 crisis, hosting the spring 2020 state championship is no longer feasible (time factor, facility and venue availability, etc.)," said Paul Harrica, NYSPHSAA's president, in a statement released on the NYSPHSAA website. "Canceling the remaining winter state championships in March was challenging and the cancellation of our spring state championships today is equally disappointing."

The affected sports are baseball, softball, girls and boys lacrosse, boys tennis, and girls and boys track and field.