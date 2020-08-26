 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NY superintendents call for sports to be delayed until Jan. 1
0 comments

NY superintendents call for sports to be delayed until Jan. 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY — Charles S. Dedrick, executive director of the New York Council of School Superintendents, wrote a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday, asking him to delay sports until Jan. 1, 2021.

Gov. Cuomo said Monday that sports could begin Sept. 21, with most (soccer, tennis, cross country, field hockey and swimming) being allowed to practice and play games. Football and volleyball, however, may only practice.

Dedrick said that school superintendents and administrators have dedicated countless hours to developing plans to get students back to in-person learning safely and effectively amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said these efforts could be jeopardized if school sports begin.

Dedrick stressed how interscholastic athletics could endanger students’ health and safety.

“This is an uncertain time for schools,” Dedrick said. “Our leaders want a successful reopening and are expressing a strong desire to defer all other activities that could endanger the health and safety of students and delay their start in the classroom.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News