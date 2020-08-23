No sports practice leaves void for athletes, coaches

Walter said she's been working on her own skills in her backyard. Koval has been hitting the weights to get ready for football season, if it starts.

Girard said he and several of his teammates have been getting together for informal workouts at the high school or any open field, just to stay in shape.

"We just do cardio and throw the football around," Girard said. "It's tough without the coaches, and we can't get the full team together. It's just whoever can come."

Schuylerville football coach John Bowen also wears the hat of athletic director.

"It adds another layer for me — not just as the woe-is-me football coach, but with all of the sports it's weighing heavily on me," Bowen said.

Like everyone else, Bowen is waiting for state guidance this week. He pointed out that neighboring New Jersey and Pennsylvania are going ahead with all fall sports from the start.

"Our saving grace will be if New Jersey and Pennsylvania make it without having a spike (in virus cases)," Bowen said. "Hopefully, (Cuomo) says we can go ahead on Sept. 21 and if we follow all of proper procedures and protocols, we'll be all right."

But Monday will dawn with no practice for student-athletes to rush off to.