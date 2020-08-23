No sports practice leaves void for athletes, coaches

Monday was supposed to be the first day of practice for high school sports across the state.
Cassi Wagemann and Jack Koval were looking forward to making another run at states with their teams.
Noah Girard and Maddy Walter were hoping to help lead their teams to sectional titles.
All were planning to be practicing on a warm late-summer Monday at area high schools. The latter half of August has long been filled with tweeting whistles and running feet as student-athletes prepare for the upcoming fall season.
"That's the first day you're back with your teammates and seeing what kind of team you have, everyone's excited," said Girard, the senior quarterback for the Glens Falls football team.
"We have our whole team back this year, so we had that expectation of returning to states and hoping to be even more successful," said Wagemann, a senior volleyball player at Lake George.
For now, those fields and gyms will remain empty and quiet because of precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association last month announced that it was delaying the start of interscholastic sports until Sept. 21, with no regional or state playoffs. It also proposed a condensed schedule of all sports between January and June.
NYSPHSAA, which oversees sports for more than 500,000 student-athletes, is awaiting guidance from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office for how to proceed this fall and beyond amid the pandemic.
All of that leaves local high school athletes and coaches holding onto hope that fall sports can be held.
"I'm hoping we get to play at some point," said Koval, a senior lineman for the Schuylerville football team, which reached the Carrier Dome last season. "It sucks, but there's nothing you can really do about it."
"It's definitely disappointing to not be able to have a full season my senior year," said Walter, a captain on the South Glens Falls girls soccer team.
Coaches have also felt the twinge of disappointment and a void in their own summer routines. Coaches have not been allowed to do anything organized with their teams this summer.
"I've been waking up to volleyball practice since I was 14," Lake George volleyball coach Brittany Jones said. "It feels like everything's come to a halt, even in terms of scheduling. Everything's just stopped."
"We keep in touch through an app we have through school, we check in on them, see how they're doing," Queensbury boys soccer coach Pete Crotty said. "We encourage them to train on their own, so they're somewhat fit when we do get going."
Walter said she's been working on her own skills in her backyard. Koval has been hitting the weights to get ready for football season, if it starts.
Girard said he and several of his teammates have been getting together for informal workouts at the high school or any open field, just to stay in shape.
"We just do cardio and throw the football around," Girard said. "It's tough without the coaches, and we can't get the full team together. It's just whoever can come."
Schuylerville football coach John Bowen also wears the hat of athletic director.
"It adds another layer for me — not just as the woe-is-me football coach, but with all of the sports it's weighing heavily on me," Bowen said.
Like everyone else, Bowen is waiting for state guidance this week. He pointed out that neighboring New Jersey and Pennsylvania are going ahead with all fall sports from the start.
"Our saving grace will be if New Jersey and Pennsylvania make it without having a spike (in virus cases)," Bowen said. "Hopefully, (Cuomo) says we can go ahead on Sept. 21 and if we follow all of proper procedures and protocols, we'll be all right."
But Monday will dawn with no practice for student-athletes to rush off to.
"We're going to try to not think about it, and remember that we'll have that first day on Sept. 21 to make up for Monday," Wagemann said. "Maybe we'll get together for some recreational play in the park, but it's not going to be the same."
"I think it's going to really hit me on Monday," Bowen said. "It's going to have a little bit of emptiness."
"It's definitely going to hit hard on the emotions," Walter said.
Meanwhile, athletes and coaches are trying to stay positive.
"It's out of our hands, as they say," Bowen said. "I always tell my kids, 'Control what you can control,' so I have to learn to take a little of my own medicine."
"Hopefully we'll have a season," said Girard, "and a meaningful one."
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!