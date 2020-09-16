No Adirondack League sports this fall; Foothills to play only low-risk sports

“It’s disappointing, but not totally unexpected the way everything is right now,” Queensbury boys soccer coach Pete Crotty said. “I feel for the kids — they lost their entire spring season, but at least there’s an option to play. How that’s all going to pan out at the end, we don’t know, but at least there’s an option.”

Adirondack League president Daniel Ward said it was up to individual school districts if they wanted to forge ahead with an independent schedule in certain sports.

“But if they choose to play now, they’re not allowed to play in Fall season II,” said Ward, the Superintendent of Schools for Fort Edward.

Jason Humiston, the Fort Ann girls soccer coach and athletic director, said it was tough to tell his players the news Wednesday night.

“Our kids are completely devastated. They’ve been practicing on their own, getting ready to play this fall, and now they’re let down again,” said Humiston, whose own son plays soccer at Argyle. “Our coaching staff is devastated, too. We do it because we love kids and we love what we do. I see both sides of it, but it’s very disappointing.”

Foothills Council president Steve Nolan, the athletic director at Amsterdam, said it was unfortunate that the decisions about fall sports came so late.