A flurry of capital projects is bringing a new look to some high school campuses in the Glens Falls area.

Several athletic facilities are getting upgrades, and in some cases, a whole new playing surface. The new fields are likely to mean more night games, and may attract some sectional- and state-level competition.

After 15 years, Glens Falls will be adding lights to Putt LaMay Memorial Field as part of a project that will renew the FieldTurf field and resurface the running track. That project begins on Monday and runs through the summer.

Queensbury broke ground in March on a large-scale project that will construct a new lighted artificial turf multipurpose field behind the current football field. The multimillion-dollar project is expected to be completed in late August.

SUNY Adirondack cut the ribbon Friday on its own multipurpose artificial turf field, which includes lights, bleachers, dugouts, a baseball diamond and soccer field.

And South Glens Falls has a long-range capital project under way with a planned completion date of 2025. Construction has begun behind Tanglewood Elementary School to relocate the school track and baseball field. A later phase will include a large multipurpose artificial turf field at the high school, with lights.

Extending the season

For weeks, heavy equipment has been working on the field across the main campus road from Queensbury Elementary School. Light poles have sprung up and concrete walkways have been constructed around what will be the project’s centerpiece — a multipurpose field that can host football, soccer, field hockey and lacrosse, as well as baseball and softball.

The project was approved in December 2021, but had been in the planning stages for years. It will reportedly cost between $3 million and $4 million.

In an area where late fall practices are at the mercy of daylight and winter can hold on into early spring, a lighted synthetic turf facility that drains better and quicker than natural grass becomes an advantage.

“With lights, we extend our day,” Queensbury athletic director Rich Keys said. “With turf, we extend our season.”

Daylight and weather have played roles in recent years for Queensbury teams. Two years ago, an important boys soccer game ended in a tie when daylight faded before overtime could be played. Four years ago, the Spartans’ football team moved a home playoff game to Schuylerville because of poor field conditions at the grass stadium field.

“When you live in the Northeast, you need a turf facility to increase participation (in athletics),” Keys said. “This facility will allow us to play and practice later in the fall and earlier in the spring in any sport we offer outside.”

Keys said bleachers with seating for 800 are planned for the new multipurpose field, and excavation dirt is being used to form a natural berm at the north end for additional seating. The baseball field will be situated in the northwest corner of the field, with the softball field in the southwest corner. The multipurpose field will run north-south across the outfield.

Queensbury will continue to utilize the grass athletic fields around its 200-acre campus, Keys said, but the wear and tear will be lessened. He added that the football team plans to split home games between the grass stadium field and the turf, and the running track around the stadium field will continue to be used.

Keys also brought up the possibility of Queensbury attracting sectional, regional and state-level competition with its new facility.

“This will be a game-changer for us,” Keys said. “We now become the northernmost school in the section to provide turf and lighting, and we’re right off Northway Exit 19. We could host regional competitions between Sections II, VII and X. With local high school facilities and SUNY Adirondack’s turf field, we could have a collaborative effort to host state championships.”

An unrelated capital project under way at Queensbury is installing new bleachers in the blue gym at the high school, and making renovations to the pool at the elementary school.

Lights at LaMay

When the old football field at Glens Falls High School was renovated with FieldTurf and new bleachers as Putt LaMay Memorial Field in 2008, lights were not included. The school district faced some opposition from neighbors around the school concerned about Friday night football games, although the team has played one home game under portable lights for more than a decade.

This fall, Glens Falls will play under its own lights on a newly resurfaced field. Lights will also increase the length of the practice day late in the season.

“For football, the plan is to have all Friday night games, but that also depends on the availability of officials,” said Shane Jones, Glens Falls’ first-year athletic director. “A lot of teams are moving to Friday night lights, so we’re hoping there will be enough officials to go around.”

Football will not be the only Glens Falls team to benefit from playing under the lights: field hockey, soccer, and boys and girls lacrosse will also have that opportunity. Girls sports have slowly gotten the chance to play on the field over the years.

“We want all of our teams to have an opportunity to play on the turf and under the lights,” Jones said. “We want everyone to be able to enjoy it; we want to be equitable with all of our teams.”

The field replacement will be done first, followed by the resurfacing of the track, and the lights will be ongoing, Jones said.

“We’ll be breaking ground on Monday after the Muse Relays (on Saturday),” Jones said. “They’ll be tearing up the old field and laying down a new one. If everything stays on track and we don’t have the weather we’ve had for the last week, we’re planning to be finished the last week of August — that’s the hope right now.”

The renovation of the playing surface coincides with Glens Falls changing mascots from the Indians to the Black Bears at the end of the school year. The end zones will still have Glens Falls in red and black, but the black arrowhead logo in the middle of the field will be replaced by the block-letter GF logo.

“With the timing of the logo design and this capital project, there wasn’t time to put the new logo on the field,” Jones said, adding that the new Black Bears logo design will be revealed later this month.