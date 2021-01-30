Native American mascots may face more scrutiny from local schools

“Each one should be looked at it as an individual case. There are cases where it’s a true honoring,” said Bruchac, a Saratoga Springs native who is a registered member of the Nulhigan Abenaki tribe. “If it’s possible, get input from indigenous people in the area — do they feel honored by the name?

“If they’re representing history, it should be done in a historically accurate way, especially if you’re a school,” Bruchac added. “You see the Florida State Seminoles coming out with a warrior on a horse — that’s not historically accurate. There should be a common-sense approach.”

Some schools have changed with the times. Indian Lake had been the Indians before merging athletic programs with Long Lake and becoming the Orange about 15 years ago.

The most recent Section II school to change its mascot was Canajoharie, which dropped its Redskins nickname in 2000 and became the Cougars a couple of years later. Before that, New Lebanon changed from the Indians to the Tigers. Around the same time, in Section VII, Saranac Lake switched from Redskins to the Red Storm. Just this year, Peru changed from Indians to Nighthawks.

Lake George has used an image of a native chief in a full feather headdress as its primary athletic logo for decades. The school has used the Warriors mascot since the early 1960s.