Montgomery, Klingebiel winners at sectional Alpine skiing

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury’s Hunter Montgomery and Schuylerville’s Hannah Klingebiel wrapped up some wonderful history in the Section II Alpine Skiing Championships on Tuesday.
Montgomery won the boys giant slalom, and Klingebiel captured the girls slalom at West Mountain. It was the third consecutive year for each of them to win at least one of the races at sectionals. Both are seniors.
Montgomery won with a time of 50.93 seconds, 28/100ths of a second ahead of Saratoga Springs’ Tyler Munter. Saratoga’s Matthew Moeckel won the slalom in 47.43.
Klingebiel won her race in 55.43, just .05 ahead of Shenendehowa’s Micaela Leonard. In the girls’ giant slalom, Klingebiel tied for fourth in 55.51 despite losing a pole. Leonard won it in 53.73.
“I lost my pole about a quarter way down when my arm hit a gate,” Klingebiel said. “It’s really hard to balance yourself without it, but that helped me focus for the slalom.
“I’m happy with my finishes,” said Klingebiel, who is leaning toward attending Clarkson University and skiing with the Golden Knights. “It’s really exciting to know that all the training paid off.”
Saratoga won the overall boys title, with Glens Falls fourth. Schuylerville was third overall in the girls team standings.
Qualifying for the Section II girls state team were Klingebiel, Queensbury’s Meredith Montgomery, Ballston Spa’s Claire Felton, Sara Phelps and Mallory Czimbal, Shenendehowa’s Allison Bach and Leonard, Saratoga’s Lucy Daly, Johnstown’s Robin Kruggel, Taconic Hills’ Clare Howard and Emma Willard’s Nikki Buhac.
Qualifying for the Section II boys state team were Hunter Montgomery, Schuylerville’s Mike Wright, Lake George’s Marc Casabonne, Saratoga’s Nathan Rodriguez, Munter and Moeckel, CBA’s Evan Toman, Johnstown’s Colin Cotter, Shenendehowa’s Braden Kruk and Ballston Spa’s Ethan Huff.