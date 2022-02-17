Meredith Montgomery, Queensbury girls second in Section II Alpine championships

JOHNSBURG — Meredith Montgomery took second in the slalom and giant slalom Wednesday to lead the Queensbury girls to a second-place finish at the Section II Alpine Skiing Championships at Gore Mountain.
Montgomery was runner-up to Shenendehowa's Micaela Leonard in both races, finishing the slalom with a time of 52.87 seconds and the GS in 1:07.70. Spartans teammate Riley Ward placed fifth in the GS and eighth in the slalom.
Shen won the girls team title with 35 points, followed by Queensbury with 38 and Schuylerville in third with 82.
Schuylerville's Taylor Dennis was third in the girls GS in 1:08.38 and fifth in the slalom in 55.32. Glens Falls' Piper Dock finished seventh in both races.
On the boys side, Saratoga Springs won the team title with 61 points while Queensbury finished eighth with 142. Saratoga was led by Nathan Rodriguez, who took fourth in the GS and fifth in the slalom.
Queensbury's Hudson Montgomery placed third in the slalom with a time of 46.62 seconds, and finished fifth in the GS in 1:06.19.
The Queensbury girls also won the Nordic/Alpine combined title Wednesday, over Shenendehowa and Ballston Spa. The Spartans boys were runners-up to Shen.
Section II Alpine Skiing Championships
Boys Team Results
1. Saratoga Springs 61, 2. Ballston Spa 73, 3. Shenendehowa 74, 4. CBA 109, 5. Johnstown 111, 6. Stillwater 118, 7. Broadalbin-Perth 123, 8. Queensbury 142, 9. Niskayuna 167, 10. Albany Academy 211, 11. Glens Falls 243, 12. Schuylerville 273.
Boys Slalom
Top 5 Finishers
1. Braden Kruk (Shen);46.35
2. Colin Cotter (BP);46.40
3. Hudson Montgomery (Q);46.62
4. Evan Phelps (BS);48.21
5. Nathan Rodriguez (Sar);49.22
Local Top 30
11. James Parobeck (Sar);52.08
12. Tyler Spaulding (Q);52.83
15. Matt DiSiena (Still);54.52
16. Aiden Fahy (Still);55.09
17. Alex Landau (Sar);55.46
20. Esa Connolly (Schy);56.39
21. Max Sefcik (Sar);57.23
23. Anthony Mastropietro (Still);57.65
25. Jacob Munter (Sar);57.89
29. Tieran Talbot (GF);59.28
Boys Giant Slalom
Top 5 Finishers
1. Colin Cotter (BP);1:03.94
2. Evan Phelps (BS);1:05.51
3. Cole Paton (CBA);1:05.59
4. Nathan Rodriguez (Sar);1:05.62
5. Hudson Montgomery (Q);1:06.19
Local Top 30
10. James Parobeck (Sar);1:08.80
13. Nick Samora (Still);1:10:06
14. Cooper Villiere (Sar);1:10.14
15. Esa Connolly (Schy);1:11.42
19. Dan Carozza (Schy);1:12.51
21. Aiden Fahy (Still);1:12.59
25. Antonio Angelucci (Q);1:13.92
26. Jacob Munter (Sar);1:13.98
27. Alex Landau (Sar);1:14.04
30. Matt DiSiena (Still);1:14.63
Girls Team Results
1. Shenendehowa 35, 2. Queensbury 38, 3. Schuylerville 82, 4. Saratoga Springs 85, 5. Broadalbin-Perth 122, 6. Johnstown 124, 7. Glens Falls 147, 8. Emma Willard 158, 9. Ballston Spa 161, 10. Niskayuna 207, 11. Lake George 277, 12. Albany Academy 281, Stillwater inc.
Girls Slalom
Top 5 Finishers
1. Micaela Leonard (Shen);52.35
2. Meredith Montgomery (Q);52.87
3. Allison Bach (Shen);53.48
4. Mallory Czimbal (BS);54.67
5. Taylor Dennis (Schy);55.32
Local Top 30
7. Piper Dock (GF);56.75
8. Riley Ward (Q);56.98
10. Ava Villiere (Sar);57.30
13. Lindsay Bauer (Q);57.99
14. Lucy Daly (Sar);58.40
15. Vera-Mae Kraev (Sar);59.48
17. Pilar Gamage (Schy);1:01.28
22. Teagan Kelly (Sar);1:03.54
23. Lyla Curtis (Schy);1:04.06
26. Cece Keller (Sar);1:06.26
29. Julietta Rapisarda (Still);1:08.70
30. Emily Fuller (LG);1:10.13
Girls Giant Slalom
Top 5 Finishers
1. Micaela Leonard (Shen);1:06.82
2. Meredith Montgomery (Q);1:07.70
3. Taylor Dennis (Schy);1:08.38
4. Mallory Czimbal (BS);1:08.53
5. Riley Ward (Q);1:09.71
Local Top 30
7. Piper Dock (GF);1:10.33
8. Lindsay Bauer (Q);1:11.82
10. Pilar Gamage (Schy);1:12.71
13. Vera-Mae Kraev (Sar);1:13.66
14. Alex Sperry (GF);1:13.89
15. Amanda Maurer (GF);1:13.90
16. Cece Keller (Sar);1:14.28
17. Lucy Daly (Sar);1:14.29
19. Briana LaMountain (Q);1:15.34
21. Teagan Kelly (Sar);1:15.91
24. Lyla Curtis (Schy);1:16.75
27. Petra Gamage (Schy);1:18.47
28. Emily Fuller (LG);1:18.78