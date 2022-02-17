Meredith Montgomery, Queensbury girls second in Section II Alpine championships

JOHNSBURG — Meredith Montgomery took second in the slalom and giant slalom Wednesday to lead the Queensbury girls to a second-place finish at the Section II Alpine Skiing Championships at Gore Mountain.

Montgomery was runner-up to Shenendehowa's Micaela Leonard in both races, finishing the slalom with a time of 52.87 seconds and the GS in 1:07.70. Spartans teammate Riley Ward placed fifth in the GS and eighth in the slalom.

Shen won the girls team title with 35 points, followed by Queensbury with 38 and Schuylerville in third with 82.

Schuylerville's Taylor Dennis was third in the girls GS in 1:08.38 and fifth in the slalom in 55.32. Glens Falls' Piper Dock finished seventh in both races.

On the boys side, Saratoga Springs won the team title with 61 points while Queensbury finished eighth with 142. Saratoga was led by Nathan Rodriguez, who took fourth in the GS and fifth in the slalom.

Queensbury's Hudson Montgomery placed third in the slalom with a time of 46.62 seconds, and finished fifth in the GS in 1:06.19.

The Queensbury girls also won the Nordic/Alpine combined title Wednesday, over Shenendehowa and Ballston Spa. The Spartans boys were runners-up to Shen.

