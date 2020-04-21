Long Island's sections VIII and XI cancel spring athletics due to virus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association's Section XI (Suffolk County) and Section VIII (Nassau County) announced within minutes of each other on Tuesday they were canceling spring sports at all levels due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Section XI Executive Director Tom Combs said his athletic council's vote was unanimous, and that it was made in the best interest of the health and safety of all its student-athletes, staff and communities. Section VIII Athletics expressed similar sentiments.

"The decision was not an easy one to make," Combs wrote, "however, in what the world is experiencing at this time, it is the most prudent decision to make."

The Long Island sections' moves come six days before NYSPHSAA officials said they would make a final decision for the state on starting spring athletics. Currently, as a result of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's New York Pause orders, schools may not reopen before May 15. On its Twitter page, NYSPHSAA retweeted both sections' Tweets on the decisions and said, "a very difficult day for Long Island."

Outside of New York City's five boroughs, Nassau County and Suffolk County have the most number of coronavirus cases, respectively with 31,079 and 28,154.