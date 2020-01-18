Logan, Queensbury boys win own invitational

JOHNSBURG — Nick Logan won the boys' Nordic race Saturday to lead Queensbury to victory in the Queensbury Invitational at Gore Mountain's Ski Bowl.
Logan finished the race in 15 minutes, 3.2 seconds, more than 11 seconds ahead of runner-up Mikey Skut of Lake Placid. Queensbury's Lucas Jenkin placed third in 15:15.3. Teddy Borgos was the third scoring skier for the Spartans, placing ninth in 16:11.6.
Queensbury won with 13 points. Lake Placid was second with 23 and Saranac Lake took third with 35. Glens Falls, led by Sam Bordeau's fifth-place finish in 15:45.4, was fourth with 46.
In the girls' race, Saranac Lake took first, fourth and sixth to win with 11 points. Mayfield was second with 21, while Lake Placid (41) and Queensbury (53) rounded out the top four spots.
Individually, Saranac Lake's Sophia Kelting won in 16:27.8. Hadley-Luzerne's Katrin Schreiner was third in 18:22.5. Lorraina Guay's eighth-place finish in 19:49.0 led Queensbury.
Queensbury Invitational
At Gore Mountain's Ski Bowl
BOYS
Team scores: Queensbury 13, Lake Placid 23, Saranac Lake 35, Glens Falls 46, Shenendehowa 47, Lake George 54, Mayfield 74, Holland Patent 126, Johnstown 128, Guilderland 135, Scotia 136, Adirondack, Old Forge, Hadley-Luzerne, Johnsburg, Mount Greylock (MA), Warrensburg incomplete.
Top 5 and local top 25
1. Nick Logan (Qby);15:03.2
2. Mikey Skut (LP);15:14.6
3. Lucas Jenkin (Qby);15:15.3
4. Adrian Hayden (SL);15:33.3
5. Sam Bordeau (GF);15:45.4
6. Gabe Smith (Jbg);15:50.0
7. Paul Lindsay (LG);16:00.2
9. Teddy Borgos (Qby);16:11.6
14. Benjamin Jenkin (Qby);16:51.5
16. Sam Rowley (Qby);17:20.0
18. Paul Trackey (GF);18:01.0
20. Joseph Cocozza (LG);18:19.0
23. Owen Burr (GF);19:05.4
GIRLS
Team scores: Saranac Lake 11, Mayfield 21, Lake Placid 41, Queensbury 53, Guilderland 68, Scotia 80, Glens Falls 90, Adirondackk 91, Johnstown 102, Holland Patent 129, Mt. Greylock (MA), Glens Falls, Hadley-Luzerne, Shenendehowa, Johnsburg, Warrensburg incomplete.
Top 5 and local top 25
1. Sophia Kelting (SL);16:27.8
2. Madison Relyea (May);16:47.1
3. Katrin Schreiner (H-L);18:22.5
4. Sylvie Linck (SL);19:03.2
5. Fianna Halloran (May);19:06.9
8. Lorraina Guay (Qby);19:49.0
9. Katie Culliton (GF);20:05.0
11. Sheridan Millington (Jbg);20:28.4
15. Brittany Barton (Qby);21:36.6
22. Avery Bayse (Jbg);22:43.6
