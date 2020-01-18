Logan, Queensbury boys win own invitational

JOHNSBURG — Nick Logan won the boys' Nordic race Saturday to lead Queensbury to victory in the Queensbury Invitational at Gore Mountain's Ski Bowl.

Logan finished the race in 15 minutes, 3.2 seconds, more than 11 seconds ahead of runner-up Mikey Skut of Lake Placid. Queensbury's Lucas Jenkin placed third in 15:15.3. Teddy Borgos was the third scoring skier for the Spartans, placing ninth in 16:11.6.

Queensbury won with 13 points. Lake Placid was second with 23 and Saranac Lake took third with 35. Glens Falls, led by Sam Bordeau's fifth-place finish in 15:45.4, was fourth with 46.

In the girls' race, Saranac Lake took first, fourth and sixth to win with 11 points. Mayfield was second with 21, while Lake Placid (41) and Queensbury (53) rounded out the top four spots.

Individually, Saranac Lake's Sophia Kelting won in 16:27.8. Hadley-Luzerne's Katrin Schreiner was third in 18:22.5. Lorraina Guay's eighth-place finish in 19:49.0 led Queensbury.

