Local skiers named to Section II Nordic all-star team

Several local cross-country skiers have been named to the Section II Nordic skiing all-star team, led by Section II champions Katrin Schreiner of Hadley-Luzerne and Ben Jenkin of Queensbury.
Joining Schreiner on the All-Section II girls first team are Glens Falls' Clara Avery, Mayfield's Fianna Halloran, Shenendehowa's Raquelle Landa and Queensbury's Raina Guay.
Named to the All-Section II boys first team with Jenkin are Shenendehowa's Philip Matthews, Glens Falls' Forrest Slingerland, Scotia's Adam Jansen and Mayfield's Braydon Jourden.