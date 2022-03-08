 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local skiers named to Section II Nordic all-star team

Several local cross-country skiers have been named to the Section II Nordic skiing all-star team, led by Section II champions Katrin Schreiner of Hadley-Luzerne and Ben Jenkin of Queensbury.

Joining Schreiner on the All-Section II girls first team are Glens Falls' Clara Avery, Mayfield's Fianna Halloran, Shenendehowa's Raquelle Landa and Queensbury's Raina Guay.

Named to the All-Section II boys first team with Jenkin are Shenendehowa's Philip Matthews, Glens Falls' Forrest Slingerland, Scotia's Adam Jansen and Mayfield's Braydon Jourden.

Section II Nordic Skiing All-Stars

Girls All-Stars

First Team

Katrin Schreiner;Hadley-Luzerne

Clara Avery;Glens Falls

Fianna Halloran;Mayfield

Raquelle Landa;Shenendehowa

Raina Guay;Queensbury

Second Team

Bri Guay;Queensbury

Erin Smith;Scotia

Emma Murray;Saratoga

Helena Trackey;Glens Falls

Iris Wiedmann;Shenendehowa

Third Team

Julia Afsar-Keshmiri;Queensbury

Beth Irwin;Guilderland

Katie Jabaut;Queensbury

Maddie Powers;Queensbury

Molly Sweeney;Johnstown

Boys All-Stars

First Team

Ben Jenkin;Queensbury

Philip Matthews;Shenendehowa

Forrest Slingerland;Glens Falls

Adam Jansen;Scotia

Braydon Jourden;Mayfield

Second Team

Brice Williams;Mayfield

John Bednarek;Scotia

Patrick Russell;Queensbury

Nick Giambrone;Queensbury

Josiah Sanabria;Queensbury

Third Team

Josh Jenkin;Queensbury

David Anderson;Johnsburg

Trey Naselli;Johnstown

Josh Tierney;Shenendehowa

Lionel Wiedmann;Shenendehowa

