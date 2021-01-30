Local schools may, or may not, look at Native American mascots

After a year that saw the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians drop or plan to change their nicknames, local high schools with Native American mascots may be facing more scrutiny.
There has been debate recently at Cambridge over whether to retire its Indians nickname. However, there has not yet been a lot of discussion at other local schools about Native American mascots or imagery around their sports teams — the Glens Falls Indians, Lake George Warriors and Corinth Tomahawks.
“I try to not take sides — I try to educate people so they can educate themselves about this,” said Jim Bruchac, director of the Ndakinna Education Center in Greenfield, which offers education on Native American culture. “I always say people should ask two questions: Do the people you say you’re honoring feel honored by it, and is it an accurate historical representation of a particular tribe?
“There has been a kind of passive discrimination about native culture,” he added, using war chants and tomahawk chops as examples of cultural misrepresentation in sports. “It’s something to be sensitive about. If you put a different culture in there, would it be offensive?”
In an area steeped in history that predates colonial times, choosing Native American-themed nicknames may have seemed natural generations ago.
Times have been changing. For many years, there has been a push in some areas of the country for schools to change mascots and nicknames that people find objectionable — particularly Native American-themed names and imagery.
“Each one should be looked at it as an individual case. There are cases where it’s a true honoring,” said Bruchac, a Saratoga Springs native who is a registered member of the Nulhigan Abenaki tribe. “If it’s possible, get input from indigenous people in the area — do they feel honored by the name?
“If they’re representing history, it should be done in a historically accurate way, especially if you’re a school,” Bruchac added. “You see the Florida State Seminoles coming out with a warrior on a horse — that’s not historically accurate. There should be a common-sense approach.”
Some schools have changed with the times. Indian Lake had been the Indians before merging athletic programs with Long Lake and becoming the Orange about 15 years ago.
The most recent Section II school to change its mascot was Canajoharie, which dropped its Redskins nickname in 2000 and became the Cougars a couple of years later. Before that, New Lebanon changed from the Indians to the Tigers. Around the same time, in Section VII, Saranac Lake switched from Redskins to the Red Storm. Just this year, Peru changed from Indians to Nighthawks.
Lake George has used an image of a native chief in a full feather headdress as its primary athletic logo for decades. The school has used the Warriors mascot since the early 1960s.
In a statement, Superintendent of Schools Lynne Rutnik said the district had started a Culture and Climate Committee this school year to look at many aspects of the school community, and discussions on this topic and many others were ongoing.
“Discussions around the district’s Native American imagery are particularly relevant to this committee,” the statement read, adding, “We have a deep awareness of the significance of this topic and the current national events that have brought it to the forefront.”
Any future determination about the mascot would at some point involve the Lake George community.
“Historically, the identity of the district has been developed in collaboration with the community, and we plan to continue this practice,” Rutnik’s statement concluded.
Glens Falls has used Indians as the nickname for its athletic teams since Sept. 25, 1941, when it was the winning entry chosen by the school’s sports committee from a school-wide name-the-team contest. Previously, Glens Falls athletic teams had been known as the Scarlet or the Red and Black.
The school has used the red GF within a black arrowhead — like the Kansas City Chiefs’ logo — as its primary athletic logo for decades. Until recently, the school had also used a profile of a Native American head, said to be modeled after tribes that once populated the area.
Athletic director Chip Corlew said the only discussions regarding the Indians’ mascot have been “very informal, just in passing” at this time.
“With schools battling COVID, getting kids back into the schools has been our priority,” Corlew said, referring to the recent spike in coronavirus cases. “I’m sure we’ll be discussing it soon.”
At Corinth — whose logo has included a black and orange tomahawk, a warrior’s hatchet with feathers, since about 1950 — athletic director Hilary Haskell said the focus this year has been on navigating the coronavirus pandemic.
“There hasn’t been a lot of discussion (about the nickname), but our teams have been transitioning toward Tommies,” Haskell said recently. “There are a lot of Tomahawk images around the school, there’s the logo on the gym floor, but there’s been no formal discussions. With COVID, athletics has kind of taken a back seat, but it’s probably coming.”
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.