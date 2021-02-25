Live video feeds for basketball games (updated)

Area high school basketball games are closed to the public, but many schools are offering live video feeds. That includes a big games Friday night at 5 p.m. between Adirondack League boys basketball standouts Lake George and North Warren.
Here is some of the information we have:
Click here for the Lake George Athletics YouTube channel. Also, Lake George will send out tweets from @LGAthletics 10 minutes before each game.
Click here for the Schuylerville athletics page, which has links to live streams to many teams in Saratoga County.
Click here for a link to the Stillwater page, which also offers links for many Saratoga County teams.
Click here for a link to the website where Bolton will offer games.
Click here for a link to Warrensburg's girls game on Friday night.
Click here for the Glens Falls athletics Facebook page, which will show Glens Falls games.
Click here for the Cambridge YouTube page.
In this Series
Prep roundup: Friday's high school sports action
-
Cougars beat Lake George in battle of sectional champs
-
ROUNDUP: Dow, Sherman lead Schuylerville
-
ROUNDUP: Glens Falls wins a close one vs. Burghers
- 6 updates