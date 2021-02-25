Live video feeds for basketball games (updated)

Area high school basketball games are closed to the public, but many schools are offering live video feeds. That includes a big games Friday night at 5 p.m. between Adirondack League boys basketball standouts Lake George and North Warren.

Here is some of the information we have:

Click here for the Lake George Athletics YouTube channel. Also, Lake George will send out tweets from @LGAthletics 10 minutes before each game.

Click here for the Schuylerville athletics page, which has links to live streams to many teams in Saratoga County.

Click here for a link to the Stillwater page, which also offers links for many Saratoga County teams.

Click here for a link to the website where Bolton will offer games.