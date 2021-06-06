Witches roll past Amsterdam

MacKenzie Dixson and Marley Smith led the way in Greenwich's 19-1 girls lacrosse victory over Amsterdam.
GREENWICH 19, AMSTERDAM 1
Foothills Council
Greenwich 10 9 — 19
Amsterdam 1 0 — 1
Goals-Assists
Greenwich: MacKenzie Dixson 5-1, Marley Smith 4-2, Hailey Zanella 2-1, Mary Estramonte 2-0, Molly Abate 1-1, Lilly Peck 1-0, Maeve Kelleher 1-1, Lauren Chuta 1-0, Kaitlyn Lavoo 1-0, Ava Hamilton 1-0, Tess Merrill 0-1.
Amsterdam: Annika Fedulla 1-0.
Goalies-saves: Ryan Skiff (Gre) 12; Taylor Massaro (A) 4.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!