Witches roll past Amsterdam
MacKenzie Dixson and Marley Smith led the way in Greenwich's 19-1 girls lacrosse victory over Amsterdam.

GREENWICH 19, AMSTERDAM 1

Foothills Council

Greenwich 10 9 — 19

Amsterdam 1 0 — 1

Goals-Assists

Greenwich: MacKenzie Dixson 5-1, Marley Smith 4-2, Hailey Zanella 2-1, Mary Estramonte 2-0, Molly Abate 1-1, Lilly Peck 1-0, Maeve Kelleher 1-1, Lauren Chuta 1-0, Kaitlyn Lavoo 1-0, Ava Hamilton 1-0, Tess Merrill 0-1.

Amsterdam: Annika Fedulla 1-0.

Goalies-saves: Ryan Skiff (Gre) 12; Taylor Massaro (A) 4.

