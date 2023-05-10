GREENWICH — Lillian Willis scored five goals Wednesday to lead South Glens Falls to a 12-6 Foothills Council girls lacrosse victory over Greenwich.
Rowan DeMarco, Ava Reynolds and Addy Buckley each added two goals for the Bulldogs, who also got three assists from DeMarco and two assists from Reynolds. Kate Klotz also scored for South High, which got 11 stops in goal from Natalie Keegan as it improved to 7-6 in the league.
The Witches got two goals apiece from Mackenzie Dixson and Lizzie Marci, withe Julia Sgambelluri and Molly Abate each adding one. Cate Abate finished with 13 saves.