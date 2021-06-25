Wasaren League names boys lacrosse all-stars

Greenwich defenseman Travis Michel and long-stick midfielder Bill Bink were the Witches' selections for the Wasaren League boys lacrosse all-star team.

Section II Class D champion Johnstown, which went undefeated at 12-0, placed nine players on the first team, with Chase Benton making the first team as both a midfielder and a faceoff specialist.

The Sir Bills entire first-line attack of Matt Wheelis, Bryce Mureness and Ryan Hoyt made the first team, along with midfielders Benton and Caden Mureness, defensemen Ethan Petrie and Kenny Boger, long-stick middie Jack Germain and goalie Kyle Salamack.

Stillwater-Mechanicville midfielder Michael Marinello also made the first team.

