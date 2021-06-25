 Skip to main content
Wasaren League names boys lacrosse all-stars
Greenwich defenseman Travis Michel and long-stick midfielder Bill Bink were the Witches' selections for the Wasaren League boys lacrosse all-star team.

Section II Class D champion Johnstown, which went undefeated at 12-0, placed nine players on the first team, with Chase Benton making the first team as both a midfielder and a faceoff specialist.

The Sir Bills entire first-line attack of Matt Wheelis, Bryce Mureness and Ryan Hoyt made the first team, along with midfielders Benton and Caden Mureness, defensemen Ethan Petrie and Kenny Boger, long-stick middie Jack Germain and goalie Kyle Salamack.

Stillwater-Mechanicville midfielder Michael Marinello also made the first team.

Wasaren League Boys Lacrosse All-Stars

First Team

Player;Pos.;School

Matt Wheelis;A;Johnstown

Bryce Mureness;A;Johnstown

Ryan Hoyt;A;Johnstown

Chase Benton;M;Johnstown

Caden Mureness;M;Johnstown

Michael Marinello;M;Stillwater-Mech.

Travis Michel;D;Greenwich

Ethan Petrie;D;Johnstown

Kenny Boger;D;Johnstown

Kyle Salamack;G;Johnstown

Bill Bink;LSM;Greenwich

Jack Germain;LSM;Johnstown

Chase Benton;Faceoff;Johnstown

Second Team

Player;Pos.;School

Gavin Blair;A;Greenwich

Garrett Wardwell;A;Greenwich

Anthony Cocozzo;A;Stillwater-Mech.

Hunter Dixson;M;Greenwich

Nick Samora;M;Stillwater-Mech.

Damion Waight;M;Johnstown

John Kearns;D;Stillwater-Mech.

Zack Lesson;D;Stillwater-Mech.

Jack Haverly;D;Johnstown

Nicholi Halse;G;Stillwater-Mech.

Logan Toleman;LSM;Stillwater-Mech.

Hunter Dixson;Faceoff;Greenwich

Honorable Mention

Greenwich: M Blake Demianeko, D Collin Hughes, D Noah Davis, G Owen Keech. Stillwater-Mechanicville: A Tyler Paffen, A Luca Rapisarda, M Colby Paffen (faceoff), M Caleb Dyer, D Noah Brown.

