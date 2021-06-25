Wasaren League names boys lacrosse all-stars

Greenwich defenseman Travis Michel and long-stick midfielder Bill Bink were the Witches' selections for the Wasaren League boys lacrosse all-star team.
Section II Class D champion Johnstown, which went undefeated at 12-0, placed nine players on the first team, with Chase Benton making the first team as both a midfielder and a faceoff specialist.
The Sir Bills entire first-line attack of Matt Wheelis, Bryce Mureness and Ryan Hoyt made the first team, along with midfielders Benton and Caden Mureness, defensemen Ethan Petrie and Kenny Boger, long-stick middie Jack Germain and goalie Kyle Salamack.
Stillwater-Mechanicville midfielder Michael Marinello also made the first team.
Wasaren League Boys Lacrosse All-Stars
First Team
Player;Pos.;School
Matt Wheelis;A;Johnstown
Bryce Mureness;A;Johnstown
Ryan Hoyt;A;Johnstown
Chase Benton;M;Johnstown
Caden Mureness;M;Johnstown
Michael Marinello;M;Stillwater-Mech.
Travis Michel;D;Greenwich
Ethan Petrie;D;Johnstown
Kenny Boger;D;Johnstown
Kyle Salamack;G;Johnstown
Bill Bink;LSM;Greenwich
Jack Germain;LSM;Johnstown
Chase Benton;Faceoff;Johnstown
Second Team
Player;Pos.;School
Gavin Blair;A;Greenwich
Garrett Wardwell;A;Greenwich
Anthony Cocozzo;A;Stillwater-Mech.
Hunter Dixson;M;Greenwich
Nick Samora;M;Stillwater-Mech.
Damion Waight;M;Johnstown
John Kearns;D;Stillwater-Mech.
Zack Lesson;D;Stillwater-Mech.
Jack Haverly;D;Johnstown
Nicholi Halse;G;Stillwater-Mech.
Logan Toleman;LSM;Stillwater-Mech.
Hunter Dixson;Faceoff;Greenwich
Honorable Mention
Greenwich: M Blake Demianeko, D Collin Hughes, D Noah Davis, G Owen Keech. Stillwater-Mechanicville: A Tyler Paffen, A Luca Rapisarda, M Colby Paffen (faceoff), M Caleb Dyer, D Noah Brown.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!