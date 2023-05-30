agate Tuesday's State Scoreboard May 30, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GIRLS LACROSSEState Regional TournamentClass D SemifinalBronxville 18, Schuylerville 4 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Schuylerville falls to Bronxville in girls lax Rose Woolery scored five goals as defending state champion Bronxville beat Schuylerville 18-4 on Tuesday in a Class D state regional semifinal… PREP ROUNDUP: Thursday's high school sports news A roundup of Thursday's high school sports stories, along with today's schedule and our sectional brackets. PREP ROUNDUP: Tuesday's high school sports news A roundup of Tuesday's high school sports stories and photos, along with today's schedule and our updated brackets. PREP ROUNDUP: Monday's high school sports news A roundup of Monday's high school sports stories and photos, along with today's schedule and our sectional brackets. PREP ROUNDUP: Friday's high school sports news A roundup of Friday's high school sports scores and stories, along with our updated sectional brackets. PREP ROUNDUP: Thursday's high school sports news A roundup of Thursday's high school sports stories and photos, plus today's schedule and our updated brackets. Watch Now: Related Video Tennis star Sloane Stephens feels online racism has 'only gotten worse' NFL player says his best games were under the influence of marijuana NFL player says his best games were under the influence of marijuana Netflix, Apple and Fox among those chasing NBA rights, report says Netflix, Apple and Fox among those chasing NBA rights, report says Lakers surprised by LeBron James’ retirement comment Lakers surprised by LeBron James’ retirement comment