Three local players were named to the 2019 New York State Sports Writers Association Girls Lacrosse All-State Team.
Saratoga Springs senior midfielder Lindsey Frank made the large schools second team after collecting 57 goals and 20 assists this past spring.
Representing Queensbury, senior midfielder Maddie Montgomery made the large schools fourth team, and junior attack/midfielder Jordan Bentley made the honorable mention. Montgomery set a school record for goals in a season with 87.
