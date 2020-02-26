Ten Queensbury lacrosse players honored

Ten Queensbury boys lacrosse players were selected from the New York State Regional Championships two weeks ago to participate in the Adirondack Region Top 50 Game on June 17 at Shaker High School.

The players are juniors Connor White (attack) and Alex Cooper (defense), sophomores Daniel Collins (attack), Lucas Longhitano (midfield) and Zach Whalen (defense), freshmen Ryan Sokol (midfield) and Blake Latham (defense) and eighth-graders Brendan Orr (attack), Brayden Monastero (defense) and Taye Spooner (defense).

The Adirondack Region includes players from Section II and Section X. Twenty-five players will be chosen from the Top 50 Game to represent the Adirondack Region in a two-day championship tournament on July 21-22 at University at Albany.

