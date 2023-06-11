Sunday's scores:
BOYS LACROSSE
State Tournament
Class A Final
Baldwinsville 9, Farmingdale 5
Class B Final
Garden City 9, Victor 8
Class C Final
Manhasset 14, Jamesville-DeWitt 5
Class D Final
Cold Spring Harbor 12, Marcellus 5
Queensbury's Kyle Ball finished second in the boys Federation discus on Saturday, one of several local athletes competing at the state track meet.
Scores from Saturday's competition in state tournaments. All scores are in.
Sportswriter Pete Tobey's report from the first day of the state track and field meet, including videos.
Scores from Friday's action in state high school tournaments. All scores are in.
Kaitlyn Macumber struck out 15 as Deposit-Hancock defeated Salem 4-1 in the Class D semifinals of the State Softball Tournament on Friday.
Salem is headed to Long Island for the state softball final four. Sports Editor Greg Brownell writes about the team, its history and its hopes.
Several local athletes are set to compete in the State Track and Field Championships, scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Middletown.
