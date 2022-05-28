Stillwater-Mechanicville edges Greenwich-Cambridge

STILLWATER-MECHANICVILLE 9,
GREENWICH-CAMBRIDGE 7
Non-league
Greenwich-Cam.;1;2;1;3 — 7
Stillwater-Mech.;4;1;2;2 — 9
Goals-Assists
Greenwich-Cambridge: Hunter Dixson 3-1, Garret Wardwell 1-1, Declan Kelleher 1-1, Brendan McClay 1-0, Jacob Ziehm 1-0, Gavin Blair 0-1.
Stillwater-Mechanicville: Michael Marinello 4-1, Marcus Robinson 2-1, Anthony Cocozzo 1-2, Caleb Dyer 1-1, Nicolas Samora 1-0, Colby Patten 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Owen Keech (G-C) 11; Nick Halse (S-M) 18.
Ground balls: Stillwater-Mechanicville 53, Greenwich-Cambridge 50.
Faceoffs: Stillwater-Mechanicville 14, Greenwich-Cambridge 6.
Up next: Stillwater-Mechanicville faces Schuylerville in Wednesday's title game at Shaker (5 p.m.).