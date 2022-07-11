State runner-up Queensbury places four on Foothills girls lacrosse all-star team

State runner-up Queensbury placed four players on the Foothills Council girls lacrosse all-star first team, including All-American selections Brigid Duffy and Delaney Donohue, both seniors. Duffy is heading to West Point to play soccer and lacrosse for Army, while Donohue will play at Liberty University.
The Spartans, who finished 17-1 overall and lost only to Victor in the Class B state championship game, also placed sophomore defender Bayley Duffy and junior midfielder Kendra Ballard on the Foothills Council first team.
Other local players named to the All-Foothills first team were midfielders Ava Pirozzolo of Glens Falls, Jillian Wills of South Glens Falls, MacKenzie Dixson of Greenwich, and Schuylerville's Eliza Barton, Macey Koval and Amanda Star Pflieger. Joining them were Amsterdam's Sydney Hoefs, Johnstown's Roslyn Chapin, and Scotia's Morgan Nichter, Karaline McCarthy and Kayla Cannoe.
Foothills Council Girls Lacrosse All-Star Team
First Team
Player;School;Yr.;Pos.
Bridgit Duffy;Queensbury;Sr.;MF
Bayley Duffy;Queensbury;Soph.;D
Delaney Donohue;Queensbury;Sr.;A
Kendra Ballard;Queensbury;Jr.;MF
Morgan Nichter;Scotia;Sr.;MF
Karaline McCarthy;Scotia;Soph.;MF
Kayla Cannoe;Scotia;Sr.;D
Eliza Barton;Schuylerville;Sr.;MF
Macey Koval;Schuylerville;Jr.;MF
Amanda Star Pflieger;Schuylerville;Jr.;MF
Ava Pirozzolo;Glens Falls;Jr.;MF
Jillian Willis;So. Glens Falls;Jr.;MF
MacKenzie Dixson;GreenwichJr.;MF
Sydney Hoefs;Amsterdam;Sr.;MF
Roslyn Chapin;Johnstown;Sr.;MF
Second Team
Player;School;Yr.;Pos.
Kady Duffy;Queensbury;8th;A
Kaitlyn Barton;Queensbury;Soph.;MF
Meredith Montgomery;Queensbury;Jr.;A
Alexandria Murray;Queensbury;Sr.;D
Lucy Crounse;Scotia;Sr.;MF
Maya Westbrook;Scotia;Jr.;G
Olympia Frisoni;Scotia;Jr.;D
Sadie Tavares;Schuylerville;Sr.;MF
Anna Belden;Schuylerville;Sr.;G
Alayna Wian;Schuylerville;Jr.;A
Clara Avery;Glens Falls;Jr.;MF
Addisyn Buckley;So. Glens Falls;Fr.;MF
Ryan Skiff;Greenwich;Sr.;G
Sophia Rogers Amsterdam Sr.;A
Regan Wilcox;Johnstown;Jr.;MF
Honorable Mention
Queensbury: Lindsay Bauer, Katie Gannon. Schuylerville: Anika Buff, Ella Welsh. Scotia: Maria Nardini, Alice Nichter. South Glens Falls: Lillian Willis, Grace Hammel. Glens Falls: Amanda Maurer, Brooke Eggleston. Greenwich: Maeve Kelleher, Mary Estramonte. Amsterdam: Olivia Fraser, Julia Dion. Johnstown: Nicole Simon. Molly Sweeney.
