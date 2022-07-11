State runner-up Queensbury places four on Foothills girls lacrosse all-star team

State runner-up Queensbury placed four players on the Foothills Council girls lacrosse all-star first team, including All-American selections Brigid Duffy and Delaney Donohue, both seniors. Duffy is heading to West Point to play soccer and lacrosse for Army, while Donohue will play at Liberty University.

The Spartans, who finished 17-1 overall and lost only to Victor in the Class B state championship game, also placed sophomore defender Bayley Duffy and junior midfielder Kendra Ballard on the Foothills Council first team.

Other local players named to the All-Foothills first team were midfielders Ava Pirozzolo of Glens Falls, Jillian Wills of South Glens Falls, MacKenzie Dixson of Greenwich, and Schuylerville's Eliza Barton, Macey Koval and Amanda Star Pflieger. Joining them were Amsterdam's Sydney Hoefs, Johnstown's Roslyn Chapin, and Scotia's Morgan Nichter, Karaline McCarthy and Kayla Cannoe.