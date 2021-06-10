Spartans roll into Class B final

QUEENSBURY 23, COLUMBIA 9
Class B Semifinal
Queensbury (13-0);16;7 — 23
Columbia;3;6 — 9
Goals-Assists
Columbia: Gabby Rivera 3-4, Ellie Stringer 2-3, Tristyn Valenze 3-0, Allie Beattie 1-0, Wendi Wojnoich 1-0.
Queensbury: Meghan Chase 6-4, Kailyn Barton 5-1, Brigid Duffy 5-7, Molly Gannon 2-0, Kendra Ballard 1-1, Meredith Montgomery 1-0, Delaney Donahue 2-0, Olivia Przybysz 1-0, Kaite Johnson 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Lindsey Bauer (Q) 1; Kam Bashant (Q) 2; Kayla Dougherty (Cbia) 6; Maile Wargoki (Cbia) 1.
Up next: Top-seeded Queensbury plays host to the Section II championship game on Monday against Burnt Hills.