 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spartans roll into Class B final
0 comments
agate

Spartans roll into Class B final

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 23, COLUMBIA 9

Class B Semifinal

Queensbury (13-0);16;7 — 23

Columbia;3;6 — 9

Goals-Assists

Columbia: Gabby Rivera 3-4, Ellie Stringer 2-3, Tristyn Valenze 3-0, Allie Beattie 1-0, Wendi Wojnoich 1-0.

Queensbury: Meghan Chase 6-4, Kailyn Barton 5-1, Brigid Duffy 5-7, Molly Gannon 2-0, Kendra Ballard 1-1, Meredith Montgomery 1-0, Delaney Donahue 2-0, Olivia Przybysz 1-0, Kaite Johnson 0-1.

Goalies-saves: Lindsey Bauer (Q) 1; Kam Bashant (Q) 2; Kayla Dougherty (Cbia) 6; Maile Wargoki (Cbia) 1.

Up next: Top-seeded Queensbury plays host to the Section II championship game on Monday against Burnt Hills.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News