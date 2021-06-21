Spartans, Horses lead way on Foothills girls lax all-star team

Four players from Section II champion Queensbury were named to the first team of the Foothills Council girls lacrosse all-star team.
Brigid Duffy, Meghan Chase, Katie MacEachron and Molly Gannon all earned first-team status for the Spartans, who were unbeaten in winning the Class B title. Class D champion Schuylerville had three players named to the first team — Eliza Barton, Olivia Stortz and Sadie Tavares.
Phoebe Fox and Ava Pirozzolo of Glens Falls also gained first-team honors. Other local players named to the first team included Jessica Betts of South Glens Falls and Marley Smith of Greenwich.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!