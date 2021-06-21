 Skip to main content
Spartans, Horses lead way on Foothills girls lax all-star team
Four players from Section II champion Queensbury were named to the first team of the Foothills Council girls lacrosse all-star team.

Brigid Duffy, Meghan Chase, Katie MacEachron and Molly Gannon all earned first-team status for the Spartans, who were unbeaten in winning the Class B title. Class D champion Schuylerville had three players named to the first team — Eliza Barton, Olivia Stortz and Sadie Tavares.

Phoebe Fox and Ava Pirozzolo of Glens Falls also gained first-team honors. Other local players named to the first team included Jessica Betts of South Glens Falls and Marley Smith of Greenwich.

