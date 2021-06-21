Spartans, Horses lead way on Foothills girls lax all-star team

Four players from Section II champion Queensbury were named to the first team of the Foothills Council girls lacrosse all-star team.

Brigid Duffy, Meghan Chase, Katie MacEachron and Molly Gannon all earned first-team status for the Spartans, who were unbeaten in winning the Class B title. Class D champion Schuylerville had three players named to the first team — Eliza Barton, Olivia Stortz and Sadie Tavares.

Phoebe Fox and Ava Pirozzolo of Glens Falls also gained first-team honors. Other local players named to the first team included Jessica Betts of South Glens Falls and Marley Smith of Greenwich.

Foothills All-Stars FIRST TEAM Player;Pos.;School Brigid Duffy;Mid.;Queensbury Meghan Chase;Attack;Queensbury Katie MacEachron;Def.;Queensbury Molly Gannon;Def.;Queensbury Eliza Barton;Mid.;Schuylerville Olivia Stortz;Goal;Schuylerville Sadie Tavares;Mid.;Schuylerville Phoebe Fox;Mid.;Glens Falls Ava Pirozzolo;Mid.;Glens Falls Morgan Nichter;Mid.;Scotia Jessica Betts;Mid.;South Glens Falls Taryn Ringer;Mid.;Johnstown Marley Smith;Mid.;Greenwich Sophia Rogers;Mid.;Broadalbin-Perth SECOND TEAM Katie Johnson;Attack;Queensbury Olivia Przybysz;Def.;Queensbury Kelsey Zehr;Def.;Queensbury Delany Donohue;Attack;Queensbury Macey Koval;Mid.;Schuylerville Star Pflieger;Mid.;Schuylerville Ella Welsh;Attack;Schuylerville Clara Avery;Mid.;Glens Falls Emily Lunt;Def.;Glens Falls Olivia Geniti;Mid.;Scotia Maddie Walter;Mid.;South Glens Falls Emily Fleming;Mid.;Johnstown MacKenzie Dixson;Mid.;Greenwich Olivia Fraser;Mid.;Broadalbin-Perth HONORABLE MENTION Kendra Ballard (QHS), Kaitlyn Barton (QHS), Gabriella Everleth (Schy), Sarah McMahon (Schy), Amanda Maurer (GF). Kate Crandall (GF), Abby Esperti (Sco), Lia DiCarlo (Sco), Lauren Willis (SGF), Natalie Keegan (SGF), Molly Memrick (Jnt), Reegan Wilcox (Jnt), Ryan Skiff (Gre), Tess Merrill (Gre), Annika Fedullo (Am), Julia Dion (Am).

