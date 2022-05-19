Spartans, Horses get top seeds for lax tournament

The good news for Queensbury girls lacrosse: The Spartans only have to beat one team to win their fourth straight Section II title.

The bad news: Not much happening between now and the championship game on May 27.

The 13-0 Spartans are No. 1 in a three-team Class B girls bracket, but their success may have scared off some of the competition. Columbia and Niskayuna will play in the only semifinal game to determine QHS’s opponent in the finals.

“I find it ridiculous that (more) teams didn’t go for a sectional run,” Queensbury coach Dave Huth said. “It’s really disappointing for the girls not to get another game in before finals.”

Asked how the Spartans will prepare during the long wait, Huth said, “that’s the million-dollar question right now.” He said they may look for a scrimmage.

Schuylerville, the defending champion in Class D, got the top seed in that bracket and will play Voorheesville or Greenwich in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Black Horses are 12-4, playing well after starting the season with a very tough schedule that included games against Queensbury and Colonie.

“We did not start the season the way we wanted to, but it was a good learning experience,” coach Erin Lloyd said.

Greenwich is the fourth seed and hosts Voorheesville on Friday.

Glens Falls drew the fifth seed in Class C and will visit Holy Names on Friday. South High is the sixth seed and has a Friday road game at Scotia.

Boys tournament

In the boys tournament, South Glens Falls and Schuylerville both got second seeds.

South High, the Foothills Council champion and unbeaten at 14-0, is No. 2 in Class C behind top-ranked Burnt Hills. The Bulldogs will defend their sectional title starting with a home game against third-seeded Glens Falls in a May 27 semifinal.

Schuylerville, which lost in overtime in last year’s sectional final, was seeded second behind Stillwater-Mechanicville in Class D. The Black Horses host the Voorheesville/Hoosick Falls-Tamarac winner on May 27 in a semifinal.

Greenwich was seeded fourth in ‘D’ and welcomes Johnstown in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

In Class B, Queensbury earned the third seed and gets a home game on Tuesday against Amsterdam.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0